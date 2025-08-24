Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Osas Ighodaro, Farooq Oreagba unveiled as ambassadors at exclusive Lagos dinner

By Ayo Onikoyi

An exclusive dinner in Ikoyi recently brought together cultural influencers, industry tastemakers, and media representatives for a night of elegance, storytelling, and celebration to mark the return of Glenlivet to the Nigerian market. The highlight of the evening was the unveiling of three new ambassadors: broadcaster and style icon Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, corporate executive and cultural symbol Farooq Oreagba, and award-winning actor and advocate Osas Ighodaro.

Hosted at Euphoria, Ikoyi, the dinner created an intimate setting where guests engaged in meaningful conversations about originality, creativity, and leadership. The event signaled the beginning of a new chapter of cultural influence, with the ambassadors set to inspire Nigerians through their unique journeys and achievements.

“These are individuals whose personal stories reflect values of refinement, ambition, and authenticity,” said Evane Chenuet, Marketing Director at Pernod Ricard Nigeria. “Their influence is real, and their alignment with our vision will help foster deeper connections across the country.”

For the company’s Managing Director, Michael Ehindero, the ambassadorial announcement goes beyond recognition of star power. “The Nigerian audience is evolving—more curious, discerning, and expressive. This initiative is made for that moment,” he noted.

The unveiling dinner also marked the launch of a multi-month campaign that will spotlight storytelling, cultural experiences, and tastemaker-led advocacy, with Ebuka, Oreagba, and Osas at the forefront.

With this ambassadorial team, the brand, Glenlivet sets a new standard in originality and cultural leadership in Nigeria.