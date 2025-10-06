Dangote: Nigeria greater than PENGASSAN – FG

Shettima

By Obas Esiedesa, ABUJA

The Federal Government on Monday emphasised the critical importance of the 650,000-barrel-per-day Dangote Refinery, declaring that it must be supported at all costs to succeed.

The government’s position was stated by Vice President Shettima and emphasised by Minister of Budget and National Planning Senator Bagudu at the opening of the Nigerian Economic Summit 2025 in Abuja.

The government said the $20 billion facility is a national asset that must be supported to function.

Following last week’s industrial action by oil workers under the aegis of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, Vice President Kashim Shettima declared that Nigeria is greater than PENGASSAN.

He said, “Aliko Dangote, he’s not an individual, he’s an institution, and he’s a leading light in Nigeria’s economic parliament. And how we treat this gentleman will determine how outsiders will judge us. If he had invested $10 billion in Microsoft, in Amazon, or in Google, he probably might be worth $70 to $80 billion by now.

“But he opted to invest in his country, and we owe it to future generations to jealously protect, promote, preserve, and protect the interests of this great Nigeria.

“I wish to call for caution, retrospection, and a deeper sense of patriotism from both labour and the organised private sector in defining and improving the relationship between labour and industry in the interest of maintaining our steadily improving economic fortunes.

“It’s not about holding the whole nation to ransom because of a minor labour dispute.

“Nigeria is greater than PENGASSAN. Nigeria is greater than each and every one of us. I’m not coming to you as a partisan.”

