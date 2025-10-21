Climate change: Lagos targets sustainable financing for mitigation

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

…Set for global summit COP30 on blue economy, coastal resilience

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reaffirmed the State’s commitment to advancing sustainable growth through innovation and investment in resilience as it hosts the 2025 International Climate Change Summit.

The 2025 Summit with the theme: “Blue Economy, Green Money: Financing Africa’s Coastal Resilience and Ocean Innovation,” to hold at the Lagos Continental Hotel between the 6th and 7th of November is expected to attract global leaders, investors, climate scientists, and policy makers.

A State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, in a statement on Sunday, quoting the Governor, noted that Lagos continues to demonstrate leadership in subnational climate action and developing practical mechanisms for city-level climate finance.

Sanwo-Olu, reiterated that the State has also been developing blue bonds, and nature-based coastal protection projects that are shaping Africa’s next decade of sustainable urban development.

“As Africa’s fastest-growing coastal city, Lagos stands at the frontline of both climate risk and innovation.

“Her goal is to unlock sustainable financing that protects the people, builds resilience, and drive economic growth through the power of the blue economy.”

Setting the tone for the conference, Wahab said: “The Lagos International Climate Change Summit 2025 is more than a conference, it is a declaration that African cities can finance their own future,”

“We invite global leaders, investors, and innovators to join Lagos as we redefine what coastal resilience looks like for the Global South.

“The event will convene to accelerate action and investment in Africa’s coastal and ocean economies ahead of the 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30).

“The 2025 Summit which is the 11th in the series will serve as a strategic engagement platform for African and global stakeholders to align priorities, deepen partnerships, and strengthen Africa’s voice in global climate negotiations.

“It will also spotlight blue economy financing as a key frontier for climate adaptation, innovation, and job creation in Africa just as discussions will center on unlocking investment for ocean energy, sustainable fisheries, mangrove restoration, and coastal infrastructure through green and blended finance instruments.

“The Summit will also highlight ongoing and pipeline projects supporting coastal resilience, environmental innovation, and sustainable livelihoods in Lagos.”

Meanwhile, delegates and participants being expected include: Representatives from: African Development Bank (AfDB), World Bank and Eko Atlantic.