Como record stunning 9-1 win against Lens in Champions League

Como’s Italian midfielder #30 Mattia Liberali (C) celebrates with team mates after scoring his team’s 7th goal during the UEFA Champions League, first round day four, foobtall match between Lens and Como at the Bollaert stadium in Lens, north of France, on November 4, 2026. (Photo by Francois LO PRESTI / AFP)

Italian outfit Como claimed a stunning 9-1 win away to Lens in France in the Champions League on Wednesday, equalling the record for the most goals scored in a game by a team in the modern era in Europe’s elite club competition.

Anastasios Douvikas led the way with a hat-trick for the side coached by Cesc Fabregas, who have won three of their four games in this season’s league phase.

Bayern Munich beat Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 in the Champions League in 2024, while Liverpool and Real Madrid have both previously claimed 8-0 wins in the group stage. It is the heaviest defeat in the competition for a French team.