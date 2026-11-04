Nigerian footballer Quadri Liameed discharged from hospital after head kick in Spain

Nigerian midfielder Quadri Liameed has been discharged from hospital after medical tests ruled out serious injuries following a head kick during Sabadell’s match against Albacete in Spain.

The 24-year-old initially lost consciousness after being struck in the head by Albacete player José Corpas during the 43rd minute of the encounter at the Carlos Belmonte Stadium.

Liameed later regained consciousness and was taken to hospital for medical examinations, raising concerns among his teammates, club officials and football supporters.

However, Sabadell confirmed that the midfielder had received medical clearance shortly after midnight after further tests returned reassuring results.

In a statement published on its official X account, the club said, “The best of the news has arrived!

“@Qlimeed has received medical discharge after all the tests have come out well and will return tonight to Sabadell!

“We want to thank the medical services of @AlbaceteBPSAD for the help received at all times.”

The midfielder returned to Sabadell by car, accompanied by a member of the club’s medical staff, and went home to rest.

According to reports, the concussion protocol was deactivated after the medical examinations ruled out any injury, meaning he did not need to remain under observation overnight.

Liameed is expected to follow a specialised training programme over the next few days before fully rejoining his teammates.

The incident occurred after Corpas struck Liameed in the head with his boot while attempting to reach the ball, prompting an immediate medical response and his subsequent removal from the pitch.