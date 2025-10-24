CAP PLC pushes for safer, sustainable paint solutions

Nigeria’s leading paint manufacturer, Chemical and Allied Products, CAP, PLC, has expressed commitment to ensuring that every Nigerian, especially children live, learn and grow in healthier spaces.

This was just as the organisation observed International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, ILPPW, 2025, themed: ‘No Safe Level: Act Now to End Lead Exposure.’

World Health Organization, WHO, had said there was no safe level of lead exposure, noting that even minimal contact could cause irreversible neurological and physiological harm, particularly in children, whose developing brains and bodies are most vulnerable.

The WHO estimated that lead exposure accounts for nearly one million deaths each year, primarily in low and middle-income countries.

In Nigeria, recurring incidents such as the Zamfara lead contamination crisis have underscored the profound social and economic costs of unchecked lead exposure.

The company, however, reaffirmed commitment to creating safer living and working environments for Nigerian households, industries and communities through continuous innovation and adherence to international best practices in paint production.

Speaking about the development during the awareness, Managing Director of CAP PLC, Bolarin Okunowo, stated: “At CAP PLC, we believe safety should be a standard, not a choice. Our commitment to creating safe and sustainable products goes beyond business, it is about people. By supporting International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week 2025, we are renewing our responsibility to ensure that every Nigerian, especially our children, can live, learn, and grow in healthier spaces.

“Ending lead exposure is a shared responsibility. It requires action from policymakers, manufacturers, artisans, and families alike. For us at CAP PLC, we are a part of this greater movement, one that is painting a brighter, safer and more sustainable future for generations to come.”

CAP PLC’s environmental strategy aligns with Nigeria’s sustainability vision and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs 3, 11, 12, and 13).

The company has adopted low-VOC and eco-friendly paint technologies that reduce emissions and improve indoor air quality, implemented responsible waste management and recycling systems, and invested in environmentally conscious finishing methods that protect both applicators and end-users.