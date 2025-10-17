CAF W/Cup Playoffs: Nigerians demand consistency from Super Eagles

By Peculiar Oke, Prince Ehidiamhen, Ezeani Chukwuebuka and Onyekwelu Emmanuel

Nigerians have been speaking on their hopes for Super-Eagles as they continue their search for the much coveted ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Sports Vanguard went to town to seek the opinions of football fans on what the team should do to win the play-offs.

Kolawole Kayode, an automechanic said “Nigeria qualifying for the World Cup would be a huge achievement for this nation which has a rich footballing history and a passionate fan base.

Historically, Nigeria has been one of Africa’s strongest teams, known for producing top-tier talent and playing exciting, attacking football. So, qualification should almost feel like the barest minimum. Recent performances have shown that qualification is no longer guaranteed because other African nations are rising fast like Morocco, Senegal, and even up and coming teams like Mali or Cape Verde. So if Nigeria does qualify, it will say a lot about the team’s ability to stay focused, consistent, and united, especially with the usual administrative challenges that have seen several changes in the technical crew and squad selection debates.

Tunde Afolayan, a bar owner said, “we still hope for the best because we have to take part in the CAF Play-offs. So we know our stance because we have not fully qualified”. Let’s say for now we are close to the World Cup. I’m very sure that we are going to win the match against Gabon, Nigeria is in a good shape I will say let me put it that way. Victor Osimhen’s performance played a huge part in Nigeria’s victory against Benin, joining hands with the star Samuel Chukwueze. One person alone scored three goals, and two people bagged two assists, that’s a good and wonderful performance.

“I’m in Nigeria and I wish my country well. I’m a good fan of Nigeria football and I don’t support European clubs, so I hope for the best, and I love Nigeria so much”.

Mr. Adenuga, a car dealer, said that the Super-Eagles performance on the World Cup qualifying victories as a reward for teamwork and determination. They moved forward lately as the star Victor Osimhen scored the early goal to give the team a fighting spirit.

Adenuga, pointed out the importance of unity in the team because Osimhen alone can’t do it but his confidence as a striker would continue to impact the rest of his team mates.

Mr Adeleke, a car dealer said, “ Super-Eagles tried in their qualification for the World Cup playoffs, Nigeria’s next qualifying match is against Gabon in the CAF World Cup playoffs in November. Of course we need more of Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze’s performances in the coming matches to scale through. They should put in their best effort like they did against Benin. The coach should maintain that squad and formation which paired Osimhen and Chukwueze. You don’t change a winning formula.

Mr Kalu “To secure a ticket to the World Cup they need to work harder for us to meet up, Super Eagles need to work hard to earn their ticket to the playoffs. Apart from that game against Benin, it was a narrow escape for Nigeria.

The 4-0 win over Benin showed that the Super Eagles reserved the best for the last day. Nigeria demonstrated seriousness from the referee’s blast of the whistle to the end. The kind of performances put up by the Eagles, especially Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze were exemplary. We need more of their performances, yes Nigeria still needs Chukwueze in the remaining matches.

For Mr Adedeji David, a teacher at Mercury College in Amuwo Odofin, Lagos, the future of the Super-Eagles is at stake as he noted, Nigerians believe that securing the ticket to the World Cup is dependent on the duo of Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze.

David believes that for Super-Eagles to scale through and emerge as one of the teams to qualify for the intercontinental playoffs, all they need is consistency. He said “with the performance that Chukwueze and Osimhen pulled off in the match against Benin all they need is consistency and we are good to go in the 2026 World Cup.

Mr Okiki Favour, showed excitement as he commented on what he called ‘the iconic duo’ in Chukwueze Samuel and Victor Osimhen. He said, “Nigerians are ready for the win and they have what it takes to perform brilliantly in the World Cup”.

Mr Tobiloba, a bus driver said “Nigerians should not be optimistic about Super-Eagles chances in the 2026 World Cup playoffs” because the team lacks consistency. The Super-Eagles have shown us in the previous 9 matches that they cannot be trusted. Torn between patriotism and a pure football fan, Tobiloba said he still has his hopes on Victor Osimhen. “The performance he put up throughout the qualifiers and Samuel Chukwueze’s assists on the final day can take us to the World Cup if they show consistency and a united sense of purpose.”

Discernible Nigerians were not carried away by the team’s commanding bashing of the Cheetahs of the Republic of Benin. Having observed a downward slide in recent times, they remain circumspect in their expectations. They suggested ways that can return the Super-Eagles back to winning ways.

Mr Adetunji Oyesina, a car dealer lamented the state of Nigeria football and said he was no longer interested in Nigerian football since the retirement of Jay Jay Okocha, “Ever since Okocha retired from football,I no longer have interest in whatever goes on and nothing will make me watch Nigerian matches again.Anytime I sit to watch their matches its just like putting my heart at risk,” he said.

Mr Tochukwu Ebere, a public servant commended the collective effort of each player towards getting the win for Nigeria in their last match against Benin Republic but at the same time he acknowledged the fact that, even as the Super Eagles have a good chance of winning the World Cup ticket, it is not entirely guaranteed that they’ll win the World Cup, notwithstanding, their recent performance against Benin.

“For now, we have not fully qualified yet, so we still hope for the best because we have to participate in the play-offs. It is from there that we can know our stance. So let’s just say for now we are 70% close to winning the FIFA World Cup ticket, why I choose that 70% is that Nigeria is in good shape currently and we are going to face Gabon. So from my own perspective, I’m very sure that we can beat Gabon and go ahead to beat whoever emerges between Cameroon and DR Congo. If we achieve that we still have to go for the inter-confederation playoffs. There, anything can happen. That’s all I can say about it.”