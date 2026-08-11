NUT raises alarm over encroachment on Teachers’ FCT land

Pleads with Wike to intervene recover land

By Folarin Kehinde

The Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, Municipal Branch, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, has appealed to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to recover lands acquired for teachers’ estates in Abuja and investigate those allegedly behind the encroachment on the properties.

The union made the appeal at a press briefing in Abuja, alleging that land grabbers, developers and a Chinese quarry company had encroached on portions of its properties at Lugbe East Extension and Lugbe 1 Extension layouts.

The NUT said the affected plots of land were acquired and regularised in 2012 for the development of teachers’ estates but alleged that the properties had been subjected to persistent encroachment in recent years.

The Secretary of the NUT Municipal Branch, FCT, Comrade Percy Ndam, said the union had repeatedly drawn the attention of the FCT Administration and other government agencies to the encroachment of its property without receiving any positive response.

Ndam said the union had also reported the matter to the FCT Minister, the National Assembly, the Senate Committee on FCT, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Federal Ministry of Education.

He said, “We want the minister to build houses for us. We want him to recover these lands. We also want him to go straight after those who are doing this grabbing.”

According to him, a committee constituted by a previous FCT administration to investigate the matter had yet to submit its report to the union.

He said, “Severally, we met with the committee. Each time we meet, they will tell us they are working on it and that government came and left.”

The NUT accused a Chinese-owned quarry company and some unidentified developers of encroaching into the portions of the land and fencing off part of the land for their own selfish use.

The union also alleged that some developers had obtained documents relating to portions of the properties after the NUT had acquired its land.

Ndam said the union had taken legal action over the alleged encroachment involving the quarry company but lamented that the matter had remained in court amid repeated adjournments.

He, however, said the union would continue to pursue peaceful and lawful means to protect the properties.

“We are teachers. We are mothers. We are responsible personalities. We cannot carry weapons to fight,” he said.

The union called for an immediate halt to alleged unauthorised activities on the two sites and the prosecution of those behind the encroachment while the FCT should revalidate and protect the land it allocated to the union.

The union said the properties represented a major welfare investment for serving and retired teachers, adding that many members had contributed from their salaries towards the acquisition and development of the land.

“This is not just land; this is the future of teachers in the FCT,” the union said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the NUT Municipal Branch, Comrade Umar Mohammed Makusidi, who was represented by the Deputy Chairman, Comrade Charles Ekwere, appealed to the public and FCT authorities to intervene in the union’s land dispute, alleging that the minister had yet to grant them an audience.