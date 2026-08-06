6 countries that have qualified for every FIFA Women’s World Cup

Only six countries have maintained a perfect record of qualification for every edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup since the tournament was first staged in 1991.

The United States, Brazil, Germany, Norway, Sweden and Japan have all featured at every Women’s World Cup, making them the only nations to have achieved the feat.

The Women’s World Cup has been held nine times, beginning in China in 1991, with the 2027 edition set to take place in Brazil.

Here are the six countries that have never missed the tournament.

1. United States

The United States is one of the two teams to have appeared at every Women’s World Cup.

The Americans have also been the most successful nation in the competition’s history, winning the title four times. Their triumphs came in 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019.

The US have consistently been among the leading contenders at the tournament and have never failed to qualify since the competition began.

2. Brazil

Brazil is the only South American nation to have participated in every edition of the Women’s World Cup.

The Brazilian women have enjoyed a long-standing presence on the global stage, with their best performance coming in 2007 when they finished runners-up.

Brazil have also produced some of the most celebrated players in women’s football, including the legendary Marta, and have remained regular contenders for the title.

3. Germany

Germany has also qualified for every Women’s World Cup since the inaugural tournament in 1991.

The European powerhouse has won the competition twice, lifting the trophy in 2003 and 2007.

Germany’s consistency has made it one of the most successful teams in Women’s World Cup history, with the country regularly reaching the latter stages of the tournament.

4. Norway

Norway is another European country that has never missed a Women’s World Cup.

The Scandinavian nation won its only title in 1995 after defeating Germany in the final.

Norway has remained a regular presence at the tournament and has also reached the final on two occasions, underlining its status as one of the competition’s historic teams.

5. Sweden

Sweden has maintained a perfect qualification record since the first Women’s World Cup in 1991.

Although the country is yet to win the tournament, Sweden has repeatedly gone deep into the competition.

The Swedes have finished runners-up once and have also claimed multiple third-place finishes, making them one of the most consistent teams in the tournament’s history.

6. Japan

Japan completes the exclusive list of six countries to have appeared at every Women’s World Cup.

The Asian nation reached the pinnacle of women’s football in 2011, defeating the United States on penalties in the final to win its first world title.

Japan subsequently finished runners-up in 2015 and has remained one of Asia’s strongest representatives at the global tournament.

The six nations therefore stand alone in Women’s World Cup history for their remarkable consistency, having never missed an edition since the competition was launched in 1991.