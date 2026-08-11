‘Women like money, give them; they’ll like you’ – Bishop Thomas Aremu tells husbands

Bishop Thomas Aremu

By Adewale Adesewa

Bishop Thomas Aremu, a former senior pastor and vice president of Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners’ Chapel, has advised men to take care of their wives financially, urging them to provide money for their spouses and attend to their needs.

Aremu gave the advice while speaking at MLF Day 1, in a video circulating online.

He said women should not be denied financial support by their husbands, particularly when they are responsible for caring for the home and children.

“Women like money, so if you have money, spend it on them. Give her money. She is the one taking care of the children, and she will like you,” he said.

Aremu also shared how he responds when his wife asks him for money, saying he may initially ask what she needs it for but would give her the money if she insists.

“Number one, she needs to have some rest. Number two, she is my wife; she is not somebody else’s wife, and I have the money,” he said.

The bishop further urged men to take care of their wives and not automatically regard their desire to buy items such as gold as ungodly.

He said: “She may see gold and say she wants to buy it. Don’t say carnality. No. The street of heaven is made up of gold, so it doesn’t destroy godliness.”