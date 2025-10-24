Benue APC Chairman urges support for new INEC Chairman

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, Chief Benjamin Omale, has called on political leaders and stakeholders across the country to rally behind the newly appointed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan, to enable him succeed in his new assignment.

Chief Omale also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Professor Amupitan on the basis of competence and merit, describing the Chairman as a distinguished constitutional law expert with a proven record of integrity and professionalism.

In a statement issued in Makurdi, the APC State Chairman applauded Governor Hyacinth Alia for attending the inauguration of the new Chairman at the State House, Abuja, noting that the Governor’s gesture reflected his progressive outlook and commitment to credible leadership.

“Governor Alia has once again demonstrated his insight into progressive leadership and his alignment with the ideals of competence and merit which Professor Amupitan represents.

“The Governor, alongside President Tinubu, remains steadfast in promoting free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria,” Chief Omale said

He expressed confidence that the INEC Chairman would bring his vast knowledge of law, fairness and equity to bear in the discharge of his duties, noting that his performance during his Senate confirmation hearing had already reassured Nigerians of his capability to manage the nation’s electoral process.

Chief Omale further expressed optimism that Prof Amupitan would inspire confidence in Nigerians ahead of the 2027 general elections, beginning with the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election slated for November 8, 2025.

He appealed to political parties, security agencies, candidates and the electorate to respect INEC’s guidelines and cooperate with the new Chairman to ensure credible polls.

The APC chairman reaffirmed the support of the Benue State chapter of the party for Governor Alia, commending him for aligning with President Tinubu’s reform agenda and his determination to leave behind a legacy of transparent and credible elections in Nigeria.