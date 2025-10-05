BBNaija Finale: Imisi, Dede face off for ₦80m as seven finalists evicted

Tension hit fever pitch in the BBNaija Season 10 house on Sunday night as seven housemates were evicted during the live finale show, leaving Imisi and Dede as the final two contenders for the coveted ₦80 million grand prize.

The electrifying finale, hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, kept viewers glued to their screens as evictions rolled in one after another.

Earlier in the evening, Kaybobo, Isabella, Mensan, and Jason Jae were shown the door, marking the end of their time in the house and narrowing the field to five finalists — Koyin, Dede, Imisi, Sultana, and Kola.

Moments later, Sultana, Kola, and Koyin followed suit, setting the stage for an intense showdown between the last two standing — Imisi and Dede.

Fans inside the studio and across the country watched with bated breath as Ebuka confirmed the final pair who will battle it out for the ultimate title and ₦80 million prize.

Recall earlier in the show, Big Brother introduced a surprising twist by revealing how the housemates’ actions throughout the season had affected the prize fund.

Every request made through the notorious red telephone was deducted from the total prize money. In a shocking revelation, it was also disclosed that Kaybobo’s immunity to the finale had been purchased using funds from the collective pool.

Despite these deductions, the housemates were able to restore the grand prize to ₦80 million before the end of the season.

As the curtain draws on one of the most unpredictable and entertaining seasons yet, social media is abuzz with debates and fan reactions, with strong support rallying behind both Imisi and Koyin ahead of the winner’s announcement later tonight.

