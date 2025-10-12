BBNaija 10/10: The numbers behind Imisi’s victory

By Ayo Onikoyi

Opeyemi Ayanwale, popularly known as Imisi, has officially etched her name in the reality show’s hall of fame as its newest winner, fourth woman to be crowned in ten years of the show’s history. But beyond the cheers, confetti, and emotional farewell speeches lies a fascinating set of numbers that tell the story of her historic win.

Imisi’s victory came with a ₦120 million grand prize, which includes ₦100 million in cash and ₦20 million worth of brand gifts — including a top-tier SUV, a trip for two to Dubai, a year’s supply of premium products from show sponsors, and a luxury apartment in Lagos.

As the statistics reveal, Imisi didn’t just win by chance — she won by numbers, strategy, and heart. BBNaija Season 10 may be over, but the figures behind her victory paint a clear picture: this was a season powered by passion, digital influence, and the undeniable rise of a new star.

According to data released by the show’s organizers, Season 10 recorded hundreds of millions of votes across all platforms and out of that staggering figure, Imisi alone secured 42.8% of the final week’s total votes, a margin that clearly distinguishes as an unmatched contestant.

In Big Brother Naija Season 10, Imisi faced eviction five times before ultimately winning the show.

Breakdown of her eviction history:

1. Week 3: First nomination — narrowly escaped eviction after ranking 3rd in public votes.

2. Week 5: Nominated again — gained momentum with strong fan support, securing 27% of votes.

3. Week 7: Faced eviction alongside four others — survived with 30% of total votes cast.

4. Week 8: Placed on the chopping block after a tense Head of House twist — survived comfortably.

5. Week 9 (Semi-final week): Final nomination before the grand finale — emerged as the highest-voted housemate of the week

In-house performance

Throughout the 76-day long show, Imisi was nominated for eviction five times, surviving each round with strong vote percentages ranging between 22% and 35%. Her gameplay — balancing charisma, empathy, and strategy — made her one of the most consistent housemates in the history of the competition.

What truly set Imisi apart was her ability to connect. Her authenticity, emotional intelligence, and calm resilience resonated deeply with viewers, who saw her as a reflection of the modern Nigerian youth — ambitious, creative, and determined.

As the numbers show, Imisi didn’t just win by luck — she won by consistency, community, and charisma.

BBNaija Season 10 may be over, but the data behind her victory cements her as one of the most dominant and beloved winners in the history of the franchise.