BBNaija announces return for Season 11

By Enitan Abdultawab

Organisers of the popular reality television show Big Brother Naija have officially teased the return of the programme for its 11th season, with auditions expected to open in the coming weeks.

The announcement was made in a post shared via the show’s official X account on Tuesday, where organisers released a short teaser video alongside the message, “Biggie is calling. Are you ready to answer?”

The post also read, “It’s back. Auditions coming soon!”, triggering excitement among fans of the long-running reality series.

The upcoming edition follows the conclusion of Season 10, which premiered on July 26, 2025, and featured 29 housemates battling for the ₦150 million grand prize.



Season 10 came with several major adjustments to the game format, including changes to the Head of House challenge.

Under the new structure, the challenge held on Sundays determined temporary leadership, while a second game on Mondays could alter the outcome. Housemates who finished last in the challenge were automatically nominated for possible eviction.

The season also introduced fresh twists such as the “Bag of Big Twists,” controlled by the Head of House, and the now-famous “red telephone,” which delivered random instructions from Biggie to contestants.

Another addition was the “Influential Player of the Week” feature, designed to increase strategic gameplay inside the house.

At the end of the season, Imisi Ayanwale emerged winner after securing 42.8 percent of total votes ahead of finalists including Dede, Koyin, Sultana, Kola, Jason Jae, Mensan, Isabella, and Kaybobo.

Her victory added her name to the growing list of BBNaija winners, including Mercy Eke, Laycon, Whitemoney, Phyna, and Ilebaye.

With Season 11 now officially ready to kick off, fans are eagerly awaiting details regarding audition dates, eligibility requirements, and possible new twists expected in the upcoming edition.

Vanguard News