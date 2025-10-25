Barbee marks homecoming with “Start Over”

By Juliet Ebirim

Eselebor Faith Barbee, Afro-Caribbean recording artist and entrepreneur, has returned to Nigeria, her father’s homeland, to promote her new single “Start Over” and expand her lifestyle and fitness brand, Bratties, across Africa. Born in New York City to a Nigerian father and Jamaican mother, Barbee’s story is one of deep cultural connection and global influence. Though raised between continents, she spent time in Nigeria as a child, where some of her most cherished memories were made, riding motorbikes through the city with her family and getting her hair braided in the village.

Her latest single “Start Over” offers an empowering message about rebirth, resilience, and self-love. “It’s about growth, grace, and giving yourself permission to begin again no matter what life throws at you,” she shared.

Barbee’s breakthrough single “Missing You”, a reggae R&B duet with Junior Kelly, became a massive hit in Jamaica, the United Kingdom, and West Africa, establishing her as a unique international voice. She later collaborated with dancehall legend Beenie Man on songs like “Paddy Cake,” “Give It Up,” and “Diva in My Sneakers,” as well as with U.S. rapper Trina on “Come See Bout Me.”

Eselebor Faith Barbee’s soulful catalogue also includes “Chemistry,” a smooth, romantic record that remains a fan favorite

Barbee plans to embark on a media tour, collaborate with local producers, and connect with fans through special performances and wellness events. Her return represents both a homecoming and a new beginning, blending her African heritage, Caribbean rhythm, and global influence.