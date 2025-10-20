Army arrests 28 suspected oil thieves, recovers 290,000 litres of stolen crude

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

Troops of the 6th Division of the Nigerian Army, working with other security agencies, have arrested 28 suspected oil thieves and recovered over 290,000 litres of stolen petroleum products in ongoing anti-crude oil theft operations across the Niger Delta.

The Acting Deputy Director of 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lt. Col. Jonah Danjuma, disclosed in a statement that the operations were conducted between 6 and 19 October 2025 across Rivers, Abia, Delta, and Bayelsa states, leading to the deactivation of four illegal refining sites.

“The operations resulted in the arrest of 28 suspected oil thieves, the deactivation of four illegal refining sites, and the seizure of over 290,000 litres of stolen petroleum products across the region,” the statement read.

In Rivers State, several operations recorded significant successes:

At Okrika LGA, troops intercepted two wooden boats loading Premium Motor Spirit from a vessel at a jetty. Another two boats were intercepted, one carrying over 33,000 litres of stolen products. A separate boat with 5,000 litres of stolen products was also seized.

Following a tip-off at Elele Alimini, Emohua LGA, troops impounded a tanker (Rivers JJN 287 ZU) suspected of carrying 90,000 litres of stolen products. The driver and his assistant were arrested.

At Okolomade, Abua/Odual LGA, over 2,600 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil were recovered.

In Abia State, along the Imo River, troops deactivated two illegal refining sites around Obuzor, Asa Asa in Ukwa West LGA, seizing three drum pots, three receivers, and over 2,500 litres of stolen crude. At Orashi River waterside, two wooden boats were intercepted with over 700 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene, resulting in the arrest of six suspects.

In Delta State, intelligence-led operations along the PAN Ocean Pipeline right of way in Ethiope East LGA led to the arrest of one suspect and recovery of vandalized pipes, hoses, Bagco sacks, leather materials, a Peugeot 406, a Camry, a Toyota Jeep, and a lorry van loaded with over 1,650 litres of stolen products. Criminals who attempted to flee were pursued by troops.

Operations in Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom States have been intensified, with both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies effectively restricting the freedom of movement of oil thieves.

Lt. Col. Danjuma emphasized that the ongoing operations demonstrate the Nigerian Army’s commitment to curbing crude oil theft and protecting the nation’s petroleum resources.