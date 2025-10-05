APC, Lagos LGAs go spiritual after five women leaders die mysteriously

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and staff of the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs, have been thrown into panic mode and seeking spiritual intervention following mysterious death of five women leaders in some councils across the state.

The news of sudden deaths is awash across social media and other local platforms.

The latest victim is a Council Manager in Coker Aguda LCDA, Mrs Adebimpe Akinola, who died Monday, September 29, 2025.

The tragic loss made it the fifth within two months.

Akinola’s death heightened a worrying string of tragedies among female local government officials in Lagos with many fearing who is the next.

Recall that after a resounding victory at the polls, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had, on July 27, 2025, sworn-in the newly elected Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of the 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs in the state, signalling the commencement of fresh administration at the grassroots.

Sanwo-Olu, at the well attended event, held at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, charged the Chairmen to see their election as opportunity to serve the people and deepen development at the local government level by delivering dividends of democracy.

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, led by Justice Bola Okikiolu-Ighile, had earlier presented certificates of return to the elected Chairmen and Councilors who emerged winners in the LG polls in the state.

This has, unfortunately, turned sour for some councils as death came calling, snatching promising souls away and leaving gnashing of teeth and sorrow behind.

On August 13, Oluwakemi Rufai, Councilor for Ward C in Ibeju Lekki, died less than two weeks after her inauguration.

Five days later, on August 18, Zainab Shotayo, Councilor for Ward C in Odiolowo-Ojuwoye LCDA, also passed away.

On Saturday, September 20, 2025, Princess Oluremi Ajose, Vice Chairman of Badagry West LCDA, died, while the elected Councllor for Ward F in Somolu Local Government, Basirat Mayabikan, died the following day, Sunday, September 21, 2025.

Akinola, the latest victim, died on September 29.

Rufai

Rufai, the first victim, reportedly died after a brief illness.

The Councilor, who represented Ward C1 in Ibeji Lekki Local Government, died early Wednesday, August 13, 2025, two weeks after being sworn-in.

She was the only female Councilor in the local government legislative arm.

Shotayo

Also, death was not done, the only female elected Councilor for Odiolowo-Ojuwoye LCDA, Shotayo, mysteriously died in a yet to be ascertained cause of death.

The politician died on Monday, August 18, 2025 after a brief illness. .

She also was the only elected female Councilor in the council and died three weeks after being inaugurated.

Until her death, she represented Ward C3 in the 6th Legislative Arm of the LCDA and was the Chief Whip of the Legislative Arm.

Her death has thrown the entire council secretariat in Ilupeju into deep mourning.

The council Chairman, Seyi Jakande, in reaction to the death, expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the lawmaker.

In heartfelt condolences, Jakande described Shotayo as “not only the youngest member of the Council but also an exemplary leader who inspired many through her resilience and commitment to public service.

“Her role as Chief Whip highlighted her dedication to improving the lives of her constituents and serving as a role model, particularly for young women aspiring to take on leadership roles within their communities”, he said.

“On behalf of the Council and the entire Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye community, I extend our deepest condolences to Hon. Shotayo’s family, friends, and the entire Ward C3 during this difficult time.

“We grieve with you as we honour her contributions and the impact she made within our community. We stand in solidarity as we navigate this irreparable loss together.”

The council staff members described her death as profound loss to the community at large.

One of the staff members said, “She was a kind hearted, jolly good fellow, who distinguished herself in her call of duty and relationship with colleagues and staff members.”

Ajose

On September 20, 2025, the Vice Chairman of Badagry West LCDA, Princess Oluremi Ajose, died, barely two months after she was sworn in alongside the Council Chairman, Rauf Ibrahim Kayode Yemaren, popularly known as RIKAY.

Ajose was the daughter of His Royal Majesty, Oba Oyekan Possi Ajose, the Alapa of Apa Egun-Awori Kingdom.

Mayabikan

Just barely 24 hours after the death of Ajose, Mayabikan, Councilor representing Ward F of Somolu Local Government reportedly died early Sunday, September 21, 2025.

According to findings, Mayabikan died after a very brief illness.

“She was hale and hearty this past week. She was with her colleagues when they visited the offices of the management staff of the council”, a staff member of Somolu Local Government told newsmen.

“The Chairman announced yesterday (Saturday) that she was ill and he will be going to visit her.

“I was surprised to hear she is no more this morning. What’s going on in Lagos councils? We do not know who is next”.

Akinola

The death of the fifth female council officials came with the sad news of Council Manager of Coker Aguda LCDA, Akinola, on Monday, September 29, 2025, also after a brief illness.

Interestingly, Akinola was the Chairman of the Forum of Council Managers in Lagos State.

Council Managers are the administrative heads of the local governments and LCDAs in the state, and they are also the accounting officers for the councils.

They are also called Heads of Administration (HoA).

News of her death was made public by the Forum of Council Managers in a post made on their platform.

The Forum stated in the post, “With total submission to the will of Allah, we announce the passing away of our dear Chairman, Mrs Adebimpe Akinola, this afternoon. Monday, 29th September, 2025.

“She was the council manager, Coker/ Aguda LCDA, until her death.”

The deceased was buried according to Islamic rites on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 following Janazah Prayer held at Al Kitab Mosque, Abosede Onamade Street, near Otunba’s House, Eleshin, after Zuhr Prayer around 1:00 pm, while the burial took place at the Equitable CDA Muslim Cemetery, Igbe Lara, Badagry.

The death of Akinola obviously sent jitters across other councils and APC in the state.

APC reacts

Lagos APC, through its spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, while reacting, described the deaths as ”painful and shocking.”

The party spokesman told Sunday Vanguard that the party was in the process of setting up a special committee to look into the incidents with the view to determining causes of deaths and preventing such in future.

Prayer interventions were also said to be considered to ward off the spirit of death across the councils.

Oladejo said, “We have a plan in place as a party. We’re just waiting for a reasonable mourning period to pass. There’s an already a committee working on a intervention plan.”

On Rufai’s death, he stated: “Her demise came as a painful shock to the party, the people of Ibeju-Lekki, and indeed all of Lagos State.

“Hon. Rufai, the only female Councilor recently sworn into the Ibeju-Lekki Legislative Council, was a rising star within the APC. She embodied the values of commitment, grassroots service, and gender inclusion. Her dedication to community development and her unwavering loyalty to the ideals of the APC were evident even in her brief time in office.

“We are heartbroken by this loss, and we extend our deepest condolences to her immediate family, the Ibeju-Lekki Local Government, her constituents in Ward C1, and all who had the privilege of working with her. Her legacy of service, courage, and vision will not be forgotten.

“The Lagos APC stands in solidarity with the community she served and remains committed to upholding the values she so strongly believed.”

On Mayabikan, Oladejo said, “The Lagos State Chapter of APC has once again been thrown into deep mourning following the sudden passing of Councillor Basirat Mayabikan, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday, September 21, 2025.

“This sad news comes only a few hours after the painful death of Princess Ajose. We are devastated by these back-to-back losses of two vibrant, committed, and outstanding female leaders in our great party.

“Councillor Mayabikan was a dedicated grassroots mobilizer, passionate representative of her people, and a shining example of selfless service. ”Princess Ajose equally distinguished herself as a dutiful, loyal, and visionary leader whose contributions to the progress of her community and the APC will never be forgotten.

“Their sudden departures, so close to each other, is not only a heavy blow to their families and communities, but also to the Lagos APC family, where they both served with passion and distinction.

“On behalf of the State Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, the State Executive Committee, and the entire members of our great party, we commiserate with the families of the deceased, the good people of Somolu Local Government and Badagry West LCDA, Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye, Ibeju-Lekki, Coker-Aguda and indeed the entire Lagos APC family.

“We pray that Almighty God will grant eternal rest to the souls of our departed sisters and give their families the fortitude to bear these irreparable losses.”