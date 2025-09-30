All is set for ‘Chaos in the ring’ boxing night

By Jacob Ajom

All is set for tomorrow’s boxing night tagged ‘Chaos in the Ring’ billed to hold at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena under the stable of Balmoral Promotions. The event which has three international boxing titles at stake has been arranged to coincide with Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary.

Top boxers have arrived in Lagos ahead of the highly anticipated boxing extravaganza.

The groundbreaking event is being staged by Balmoral Group Promotions in collaboration with AK Promotions.

At a media briefing, Balmoral Group CEO, Dr. Ezekiel Adamu, confirmed the arrival of fighters and officials, setting the stage for an electrifying night of action. The headline bout will feature a cruiserweight showdown between American stars Brandon Glanton and Marcus Browne.

Also on the stacked card include: Emanuel Odiase vs Idris Afini – Heavyweight (WBA Africa), Dan Azeez vs Sulaimon Adeosun – Light Heavyweight, Yusuf Adeniji (Nigeria) vs Akimos Annang Ampiah (Ghana) – Featherweight (WBA Africa) and Samuel Takyi vs Fatiu Ijomoni – Lightweight (WBO World Youth)

Marcus Browne and Brandon Glanton will arrive with their teams from the U.S. We also have officials from TalkSPORT, Sky Sports, Ring Magazine, and global boxing bodies arriving, as well as Dr. Debra King Omega, daughter of Muhammad Ali,” Dr Adamu revealed during a virtual press briefing.

Dr Ezekeil highlighted the strong backing of the Lagos State Government, noting that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has pledged logistical and infrastructural support to ensure the event’s success.

“I met with Mr Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and he is super-excited about this project coming to Lagos and believes it represents what the state stands for. He has given us all the support we need, from the venue to logistics and other essentials that, without them, this event would be impossible,” Dr Ezekiel stated.

In a cultural twist, top Afrobeats stars will perform on fight night, giving fans a uniquely Nigerian experience that fuses sport and music without overshadowing the boxing spectacle.

“This is our Independence Day, and Afrobeats is one of Nigeria’s biggest cultural exports,” Adamu said. “We are infusing music, culture, and even African attire for the fighters’ ring walks. It’s about showcasing our heritage to the world.”

With over 20 fighters across 12 bouts, live global broadcast partners, and the infusion of Afrobeats, Chaos In The Ring promises to be more than just a boxing event; it will be a cultural phenomenon, placing Lagos firmly on the world stage.