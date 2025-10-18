Agbaja Summit 2025:  Excitement reaches crescendo; Gov. Peter Mbah, Sullivan Chime expected

By Fred Iwenjora

Indications are that Enugu state Gov

ernor, Peter Mbah will grace the forthcoming Agbaja Summit billed for 25, 26 November 2025 at the highly rated international conference centre, Enugu.

There are also strong indications that former governor Sullivan Chime will attend the two day summit already being promoted as Enugu’s biggest event/ festival of 2025.

And with the brewing excitement within all sociopolitical spheres of the entire coal city state, the exciting themes at the summit emphasising skill acquisition and education on day 1, as well as a high caliber cultural revival spiced with masquarades on day 2, many agree that the event may very much live up to its billing.

Mobilisation intensify

The past few weeks have been tight for the planning committee for Agbaja Summit 2025 as they continue their mobilisation effort towards the success of the event.

The planning committee led by it’s Chairman Prof. Chike Anibeze toured

Ezeagu and Udi Local Government Areas, main territories of the Agbaja Kingdom meeting with political leaders and traditional rulers as well as other grassroots people.

Hon Dr Vita Ndu of Ezeagu LGA and Hon. Hyginus Agu of Udi LGA hosted the group at Aguobu Owa and Udi respectively.

They both pledged cooperation to ensure the event which speaks to Agbaja identity turns out successful.

The touring group comprising of Committee Secretary Ozo Emeka Odenigwe, subcommittee chairmen, Chief Sheddy Ozoene (Media/Publicity), Ozo Okey Igbonekwu (Protocol/Venue), and Chief Charles Nwokike (Community Mobilization). also met with traditional rulers of Udi and Ezeagu generating further interest in the event.

In an interaction with Dr Vita Ndu Prof. Anibeze highlighted the vision of the Summit, describing it as a vehicle for unity, cultural renaissance, and the social and economic advancement of Agbaja land. He noted that the 2025 edition which is scheduled for November 25 and 26, would consolidate on the gains of the last Summit held in 2022, and called on the Council Chairman to lend full support in mobilizing the people of Ezeagu for the event.

Double assurance by Dr Vita Ndu

In his response, Dr. Ndu, who was joined at the meeting by the Council Secretary, Mr. Innocent Okozor, pledged to support while assuring the Committee of his administration’s commitment. He recalled his active involvement in the planning of the 2022 Summit before his election and affirmed his familiarity with both the challenges and x prospects of organizing such a land mark event.

He expressed happiness that the project is designed to benefit the youth who hold the future in the kingdom.

Agbaja traditional rulers make solemn declaration

Also during a separate meeting with traditional rulers at the Council Secretariat in Aguobu Owa, the monarchs, led by their Chairman, Igwe Emmanuel Anichebe, Akokwu I of Umana Ishigwu, warmly received the delegation.