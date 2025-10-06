Afenifere, DAWN Commission summit holds Oct 29-30

By Henry Obetta

LAGOS — THE pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, through the Steering Committee of the Southwest Citizen-Government Summit, has announced the postponement of the Summit, a two-day event initially scheduled for October 9 and 10 to October 29 and 30, 2025.

Themed “Strengthening Democracy Through Dialogue: Assessing Progress, Charting the Future,” the summit, convened in partnership with the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria, DAWN, Commission, will still be held at the International Conference Centre (The Dome), Akure, Ondo State, with Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as Chief Host.

Chairman of the Steering Committee, Dr. Akin Onigbinde, said: “The additional time will enable us to conduct comprehensive consultations with all participating ministries, agencies, and stakeholders; ensure optimal logistical arrangements that facilitate substantive dialogue; and coordinate effectively with all six Southwest state governments and participating institutions.”.

Onigbinde apologised for the inconveniences which the postponement may have caused, assuring stakeholders and the general public of the committee’s commitment to delivering a productive summit that will serve as a platform for citizen-government participation in the Southwest region.