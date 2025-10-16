ADSC chief condemns false health claims about Edun, calls for dignity in public discourse

Wale Edun

Sir Victor Walsh Oluwafemi, President/Chief Executive of the African Development Studies Centre (ADSC), has called for greater responsibility and accuracy when reporting on the health of public officials, following recent unverified claims about Finance Minister Wale Edun’s medical condition.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Sir Oluwafemi expressed concern over the growing trend of publishing medically unsubstantiated claims about public figures without proper verification.

Recent reports circulating online alleged that Minister Edun was “unable to move his hands and knees,” a claim described by Sir Oluwafemi as “outright falsehood lacking any medical backing or verifiable evidence.”

According to information obtained directly from the Minister’s family on Wednesday, Mr Edun is currently undergoing routine medical evaluation and treatment and is recuperating well, with all major organs functioning normally.

“It is entirely out of place and medically reckless to declare, without evidence, that his sensory or motor functions have been compromised,” Sir Oluwafemi stated.

He emphasised the critical importance of protecting public servants who dedicate their expertise to national development.

“It is imperative that as a nation, we support public intellectuals and technocrats who are contributing to our national development efforts. We must refrain from misinformation, particularly the kind of negative and unsubstantiated reportage we have witnessed regarding the Finance Minister,” he stated.

“Minister Edun is a seasoned technocrat with decades of experience. Whether one agrees or disagrees with specific policies, his commitment to national service deserves respect, not fabricated health scares designed to undermine confidence in our economic leadership.”

Speaking as a knight, Sir Oluwafemi underscored his commitment to upholding truth and defending those in public service.

“As a knight, I have taken an oath to serve this nation with integrity, honour, and truth. I cannot remain silent when misinformation threatens both individuals and our national institutions.”

Sir Oluwafemi urged media organisations, social media users, politicians, and the public to exercise human decency when public officials face health challenges.

“Illness is a deeply human experience that affects us all. It is not a political weapon to be wielded, nor an opportunity for sensationalism,” he said.

“Behind every headline is a person, a father, a colleague, a servant of the nation who deserves dignity, privacy, and compassion.”

He issued a strong caution to those who exploit health issues for political gain.

“To those who seek to turn sickness into scandal: I urge you to reflect on your humanity. Today it is someone else; tomorrow it could be you or someone you love. Political disagreements are inevitable, but there are lines we must not cross. Health is one of them,” he said.

Sir Oluwafemi emphasised that this extends beyond any single publication or individual. “This is about all of us media professionals, social media users, political leaders, and citizens committing to higher standards of truth, accuracy, and humanity.”

He concluded: “We are all human. We all fall ill. We all need time to heal. Let us afford each other that basic dignity. Let us build a public discourse rooted in truth, compassion, and respect. And let us protect those who have chosen to serve our public intellectuals, our technocrats, our dedicated civil servants so that Nigeria can continue to benefit from their expertise and commitment.”