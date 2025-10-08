ADC’s 2027 victory dream, mere mirage – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has described the African Democratic Congress’ (ADC) dream of winning the 2027 presidential election as a mere mirage and political delusion.

The state APC spokesman, Mr Seye Oladejo, in a statement on Wednesday, said that ADC’s claim of winning the 2027 general elections and boasting that “failure is not an option” remained laughable.

“For a party that has been practically invisible on Nigeria’s political radar, such a statement can only be described as a tragicomic display of self-deception.

“The ADC’s declaration sounds more like a comedy skit than a political strategy. Nigerians can barely recall its existence, let alone its relevance.

“The last time the ADC made any national impact was when a few disenchanted politicians briefly used it as a temporary shelter before returning to their real homes.

“The truth is simple – a party without structure, followership, or a recognizable ideology has no business speaking about winning elections.

“The ADC’s boast of 2027 victory is akin to a political mirage; the closer they think they are to power, the farther it moves away.

“If empty press statements and wishful thinking could win elections, perhaps the ADC would stand a chance. Unfortunately, democracy rewards substance, not self-praise,” Oladejo said.

According to him, there is absolutely nothing on the ground politically anywhere in the country to warrant the ADC’s ” self-deceit”.

He said that a party in perpetual crisis over membership discipline and identity could not be said to be setting its sights on national victory.

Oladejo said that the ADC remained “without question, the political joke of the coming national elections.”

He noted that Nigerians were not in the mood for political jokes.

“They have seen the difference between a governing party with vision and competence, and the collection of directionless groups that only emerge during election seasons to trade in fantasies.

“Under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, Nigeria is experiencing a steady reawakening – from infrastructure expansion to economic stabilisation and renewed investor confidence.

“These are tangible achievements, not mere slogans,” he added.

Oladejo said that rather than proclamations of 2027 victory, the ADC should face the reality of its perpetual irrelevance.

Oladejo said: “A party that cannot win a polling unit should not delude itself about winning the presidency.”

Vanguard News