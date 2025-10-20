Abuja counter-protesters insist Nnamdi Kanu’s trial must continue

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: A group of demonstrators on Monday staged a counter-protest in Abuja to oppose renewed calls for the release of detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The protesters who gathered near the Labour House bridge in the city centre, carrying placards with inscriptions such as “No Pressure to the Rule of Law”, argued that Nigeria must allow the judicial process to take its course without political interference.

Wearing uniform shirts and waving national flags, the group marched in an orderly manner with several nationalist songs playing in the background.

Security operatives only mounted barricades around the area to prevent disruptions, while eyewitnesses said at least three buses brought the protesters to the venue. The rally ended without incident.

Kanu has been in custody since June 2021, facing terrorism-related charges and accusations of inciting violence in the South-East. Government officials have consistently maintained that his trial must be concluded before any consideration of release.

Monday’s counter-demonstration came only hours after security agents dispersed a #FreeNnamdiKanuNow rally led by activist Omoyele Sowore near the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, where teargas was used to break up the gathering. The activist insists that live rounds were shot the protesters.