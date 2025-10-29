630 begin orientation on LIFE-ND Agricultural Project in Edo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A total of 630 young people, women, and persons with disabilities have commenced orientation under the Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises in the Niger Delta (LIFE-ND) project in Edo State.

Governor Monday Okpebholo said his administration’s agricultural initiatives are key to achieving prosperity and economic growth, adding that his goal is to transform Edo into a hub for modern agriculture and food security.

He commended the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Federal Government, through the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), for their continued support of the LIFE-ND project, which has empowered rural youth and women to engage productively in agriculture.

Represented by the Commissioner for Agriculture, Jerry Uwangue—who was in turn represented by the Programme Manager of Edo ADP, Princewill Igbinedion—the governor said agriculture remains central to his Agricultural Transformation and Food Security Policy.

“The IFAD LIFE-ND project aligns perfectly with our administration’s vision to nurture young farmers into successful agripreneurs capable of transforming subsistence farming into profitable agribusiness ventures,” he said.

“With 630 incubatees participating, we are breeding a new generation of innovators, leaders, and wealth creators who will drive Edo toward self-sufficiency in food production.”

He assured that the government would continue to support LIFE-ND beneficiaries with access to inputs, extension services, value chain development, and market linkages, while integrating the project into the state’s broader agricultural transformation framework for sustainability.

Edo LIFE-ND Project Coordinator, Mr. John Omoruyi, praised Governor Okpebholo’s commitment to youth empowerment and food security, adding that large hectares of land would be provided for beneficiaries.

Agribusiness Promotion Coordinator, Esenwa Anthonia, urged participants to take the programme seriously, warning that non-performing beneficiaries would be replaced.

Also speaking, the National Coordinator of LIFE-ND, Dr. Abiodun Sanni, represented by Osaegwiwa Justina, noted the growing acceptance of the project, saying that communities that once resisted it are now eager to participate.

The NDDC representative, Mrs. Osabuohien Clementina, advised beneficiaries to use the funds strictly for their agricultural enterprises.