5 oldest oil refineries around the world

By Oluwaseyifunmi Awobiyi

Oil has played a major role in shaping the current world. It’s a main factor for cars, powers oil refineries, runs factories, and keeps cities moving.

Even as the world now looks for cleaner energy options, oil remains a major part of global development.

Long before today’s giant refineries and high-tech systems, small oil refineries helped start it all.

They turned crude oil into useful fuels and products that supported industry and progress. Many of these

early refineries are still around today, providing their oil services.

1. Ploieşti Refinery, Romania (1856)

The Ploieşti Refinery, built in 1856, is known as Europe’s first industrial oil refinery. Located near rich oil fields in Romania, it helped make the country strong in oil production.

During World War II, it became a key target because of its importance to the region’s fuel supply. Even after being damaged, it was rebuilt and continues to operate today.

2. Nobel Refinery, France (1858)

France set up the Nobel Refinery in 1858, giving the country its own oil processing plant at a time when it relied on imports. The refinery supported local industries and helped France sturdy in its energy.

3. Baku Oil Refinery, Azerbaijan (1859)

Azerbaijan’s Baku Refinery, built in 1859, was one of the first of its kind. Located in a region full of natural oil, it helped turn Baku into one of the world’s earliest oil centres.

4. Burghausen Refinery, Germany (1866)

The Burghausen Refinery in 1866 started off producing kerosene, which was initially a form of energy before electricity became common. As technology advanced, the refinery updated its systems and expanded. It still runs today, showing the lasting power of Germany’s industrial progress.

5. Pernis Refinery, Netherlands (1883)

The Pernis Refinery, opened in 1883 near Rotterdam, is operated by Royal Dutch Shell. It started small but has grown into one of the biggest and most advanced refineries in Europe.

Vanguard News