2Baba denies being arrested in London for assault against wife

2Baba

Nigerian music icon Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has debunked viral reports suggesting he was arrested in London after a supposed altercation with his wife, Natasha Idibia.

In a video shared on social media, the award-winning singer clarified that his failure to appear at a planned UK tour stop on October 2, 2025, was due to a sudden health issue, not a domestic dispute.

2Baba, in an Instagram post, extended gratitude to fans who attended the show despite his absence, assuring them of future performances.

He said, “First of all, I want to say everyone that came out, I appreciate you. We had a medical emergency, it was tough. To the organisers and everyone that came out, we go regroup and make something beautiful happen.”

Addressing the widespread rumour, the singer criticised those spreading unverified claims, stressing the importance of fact-checking before sharing information.

He added, “If una no sabi something, make una no talk abeg. This ‘allegedly’, I don tire.”