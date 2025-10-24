2025 Nigeria broadcasting awards to honour excellence, innovation in media industry — BON

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The Chairman of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), Comrade Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos, has announced that the 2025 edition of The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards (TNBA) will hold on Thursday, December 11, 2025, in Abuja.

Dembos made this known during a press conference in Abuja, where he officially unveiled plans for the second edition of the prestigious awards ceremony.

He explained that the Nigeria Broadcasting Awards were established to promote media excellence, reward high-quality journalism, and foster responsible broadcasting practices in the country.

“The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards provide a platform to celebrate exceptional broadcasters and encourage healthy competition among media professionals,” Dembos said.

Recalling the success of the maiden edition held in May 2023 at the Eko Hotels, Lagos, Dembos said the initiative was endorsed by all broadcast media houses during the 75th General Assembly of BON under the leadership of Mr. John Ugbe, Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria.

According to him, preparations for the 2025 edition began in February following the endorsement of a new Steering Committee chaired by Mr. Bayo Awosemo of Arise TV. Other members of the committee include Mr. Deji Balogun of Channels TV, Mrs. Elizabeth Agbai of NTA, Mr. Patrick Ugbe of Hit FM Calabar, Mr. Yusuf Alhaji Isah of Yobe Television, and representatives from MultiChoice, FRCN, VON, and Abuja Media Corporation.

Dembos revealed that the call for entries opened on July 1 and closed on August 31, 2025, attracting over 200 submissions from broadcast stations across the country. The entries covered works produced between January and December 2024.

He noted that the 2025 edition features 12 categories each for radio and television, alongside posthumous and special recognition awards.

A seven-member judging panel has been constituted to oversee the selection process, chaired by Dr. Danladi Bako, former Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC). The panel also includes representatives from NBC, the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), and other independent industry professionals.

Highlighting the anticipated scale of the event, Dembos said over 2,000 guests, including top media executives, government officials, and industry stakeholders, are expected to attend. He added that the ceremony will be broadcast live on multiple television and radio stations, reaching an estimated 100 million viewers and listeners within and outside Nigeria.

Dembos commended the TNBA Steering Committee for its dedication to ensuring a credible and transparent process and encouraged sponsors to take advantage of the vast exposure the event offers.

“This second edition promises to be even more glamorous and impactful. We look forward to celebrating Nigeria’s finest broadcasters who continue to shape public discourse and uphold the highest standards of professionalism,” he said.