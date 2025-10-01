2009 Agreement: SSANU, NASU begin indefinite strike October 6

…Express disappointment over FG’s lukewarm attitude to their demands

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA-BARRING any last minute change the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, has threatened to commence indefinite strike on October 6, after the end of its two-week extension of ultimatum to the government over the abandonment of renegotiation of the 2009 Agreement.

SSANU expressed deep concern over what it described as the Federal Government’s persistent disregard for Memoranda of Understanding, MoUs, Memoranda of Action MoAs) and other duly negotiated collective bargaining agreements entered into by the two parties.

The Union reiterated that such agreements, reached through structured dialogue and mutual consent, are binding and must be honored in full, warning that if the pattern of neglect continued, the Union will have no choice but to explore all lawful and appropriate avenues to compel compliance.

This among others were contained in its communique at the end of its 52nd National Executive Council, NEC, meeting held at the Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education, Owerri, Imo State.

SSANU in the communique signed by its President, Comrade Mohammed Haruna Ibrahim, frowned at the inequitable and negligible allocation of the ₦50 billion Earned Allowance, wherein only 20 percent which amounts to ₦10 billion was allotted to the three non-teaching unions; SSANU, the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU and the National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT as against the ₦50 billion agreed in the signed MoU/MoA before the suspension of the 2022 industrial action.

“This allocation is unjust, discriminatory, and fails to acknowledge the indispensable role SSANU members play in the effective functioning of Nigerian Universities. It is also in breach of the MoU/MoA signed with the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of NASU and SSANU in August 2022,” it said.

The association called for an immediate release of the balance of ₦40 billion Earned Allowance to reflect principles of fairness, equity, and inclusiveness across all non-teaching staff unions of universities and Inter-University Centres in line with the Memorandum of Understanding and Memorandum of Action signed with the unions.

According to the statement: “After extensive deliberations on national issues and the welfare of its members, the NEC expresses deep disappointment over the continued silence and inaction of the Federal Government’s Renegotiation Committee regarding the 2009 FG/SSANU Agreement.

“NEC strongly calls on the government to honor the two weeks extension given by JAC of SSANU/NASU in order to avert the impending industrial crisis in the university system.”

On the non-payment of withheld salaries, the communique stated: “NEC strongly condemns the continued withholding of salaries of SSANU members who participated in the 2022 industrial action.

“NEC therefore, urges the Federal Government to immediately release the outstanding two (2) months withheld salaries as a demonstration of good faith and commitment to restoring industrial harmony within the University system.

“NEC also notes that third-party deductions from the already paid two months of withheld salaries have yet to be remitted and therefore calls for the immediate release of these funds.”

The SSANU NEC also expressed deep concern over the deteriorating condition of critical sectors, noting with dismay that the healthcare has remained underfunded, with outdated infrastructure and recurring epidemics such as the recent cholera outbreak in Zamfara State and other parts of the country.

“Widespread insecurity including kidnappings, banditry, and communal clashes continues to disrupt daily life, displace families, and cripple economic activity. Agriculture and food security are under severe threat, with an estimated 33.1 million Nigerians facing acute food shortages due to conflict, climate shocks, and economic instability,” SSANU said.

It noted with alarm the poor state of national infrastructure, including the recent Abuja-Kaduna train derailment, and called for urgent improvements in maintenance culture, preventive surveillance, and protection of multimillion-dollar public investments.

It said: “Roads remain poorly maintained, power supply unreliable, and flood disasters such as the devastation in Yola South (Adamawa State) and parts of Niger and Lagos States expose the fragility of transport and water systems.”

On education, “NEC observes that Nigeria’s education sector, from primary to tertiary levels, suffers from inadequate funding and outdated facilities. The Council calls for modernization of learning environments, stronger support for technical and vocational training, and equitable development of both teaching and non-teaching staff through fair remuneration and continuous professional development.”