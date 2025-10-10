10 things to know about Imisi, BBNaija season 10 winner

Imisi has emerged as the winner of BBNaija Season 10, walking away with the N150 million grand prize and the admiration of millions across Nigeria and beyond.

Her grace, intelligence, and emotional depth made her one of the most loved housemates of the season, and her victory marks the start of what promises to be a bright future.

Here are 10 things to know about Imisi, the young woman whose journey from fashion designer to reality TV champion has captured the nation’s attention.

1. Her Full Name is Opeyemi Ayanwale

The Big Brother Naija Season 10 winner’s full name is Opeyemi Ayanwale, though fans across Nigeria fondly know her as Imisi.

2. She is 23 Years Old

Born on January 24, 2002, Imisi is just 23 years old — one of the youngest winners in the show’s history.

3. She Hails from Oyo State

Imisi proudly represents Oyo State, bringing her Yoruba heritage and cultural pride to the BBNaija house with confidence and authenticity.

4. A Graduate of the University of Ibadan

She attended the University of Ibadan, where she studied and nurtured her entrepreneurial mindset — a foundation that helped her build her own brand before fame.

5. She’s a Talented Fashion Designer

Before stepping into the BBNaija spotlight, Imisi was already making waves as a fashion designer, known for creating elegant yet affordable pieces. She plans to expand her fashion business nationwide after her win.

6. She’s an Aspiring Nollywood Actress

Imisi is not stopping at fashion — she’s also passionate about acting. With her natural screen presence and expressive personality, she dreams of starring in major Nollywood productions.

7. She Has Overcome Deep Personal Loss

During the show, Imisi shared a touching story about losing her baby at four months due to a toxic relationship. She said the experience taught her resilience and the importance of mental health.

8. She is Currently Single

The 23-year-old revealed that she is single and healing from her past relationship, choosing to focus on personal growth and self-love.

9. She Won Hearts with Her Wit and Charm

Imisi’s blend of humor, honesty, and confidence made her one of the most entertaining housemates of the season. Her playful energy and emotional maturity helped her connect with both housemates and viewers.

10. She Made History as the BBNaija Season 10 Champion

From being one of 29 contestants to becoming the last housemate standing, Imisi’s journey is one of strength, authenticity, and perseverance. Her win cements her place in Big Brother Naija history as a symbol of youthful ambition and determination.

