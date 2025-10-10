10 countries with the weakest passports in the world

By Favour Osah

The strength of a passport often determines how freely its citizens can move across borders, with some countries having the weakest passports that offer limited travel access worldwide.

According to the 2025 Henley Passport Index, not all passports carry the same global weight. While some allow entry to more than 190 destinations without a visa, others barely cross 30.

1. Afghanistan

Afghanistan remains at the bottom of the list. Ongoing conflict, political instability, and limited diplomatic recognition mean Afghan citizens need visas for nearly every destination. Only a handful of countries offer visa-free or visa-on-arrival access.

2. Syria

Years of war and international sanctions have left Syrians with one of the most restricted passports. Concerns over security and migration have made most nations tighten entry rules for Syrian travelers.

3. Iraq

Iraq’s mobility is still constrained by security risks and the lingering impact of regional instability. Despite some progress in foreign relations, most countries require pre-approved visas from Iraqi visitors.

4. Pakistan

Pakistan’s passport suffers from strict screening processes and regional tensions, especially with neighboring countries. The result is limited access to visa-free destinations, mainly within Asia and Africa.

5. Yemen

Ongoing civil war and humanitarian crises have pushed Yemen’s global mobility to one of the lowest in the world. Many countries impose heavy restrictions due to safety and verification concerns.

6. Somalia

Somalia’s lack of centralized governance and security threats make its passport one of the least trusted internationally. This leads to tight entry requirements almost everywhere.

7. Nepal

Nepal’s low ranking is less about conflict and more about weak diplomatic ties. With few bilateral visa agreements, Nepalese travelers face hurdles that limit their access to global destinations. Its low score is not tied to war or sanctions but rather to its limited diplomatic and economic influence.

8. Palestinian Territories

The Palestinian passport faces unique challenges tied to limited global recognition and complex political status. Travel often involves extensive security checks and additional paperwork.

9. Libya

Since the fall of its central government in 2011, Libya has struggled with internal division and violence. These issues make it difficult for citizens to travel freely abroad.

10. North Korea

Strict government control over movement, combined with heavy international sanctions, makes the North Korean passport one of the most restrictive in the world. Citizens need official permission even to leave their country.

Citizens of countries with weak passports face higher travel costs, limited job opportunities abroad, and complex visa processes.

For governments, improving a passport’s strength means fostering international cooperation, building stable governance, and negotiating reciprocal travel agreements.

Vanguard News