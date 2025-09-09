You’re shining example of boldness, resilience, Duchess tells Igbinedion at 91

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – IN an evergreen tribute to Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion at 91, The Esama of Benin Kingdom and Chairman, Okada Group, Earl and Duchess Osaro Onaiwu, Earl of Africa, Thursday, described him as remaining a shining example of boldness, resilience and unswerving commitment to progress.

Duchess also eulogized the resounding impact made by the Esama of Benin Kingdom in different areas that had added value to the lives of the people over the years including the establishment of the university, hospital, historic Okada Air, and contributions through television and radio broadcasting.

He said: “On this joyous occasion of your 91st birthday, I rise to celebrate a man whose life continues to be a shining example of boldness, resilience, and unwavering commitment to the progress of our people.

“Your steadfast devotion to uplifting the Benins is evident in the many pioneering investments you established right here in Benin, from the university to the hospital, and the historic Okada Air, and your remarkable contributions through television and radio broadcasting.

“These achievements are not just milestones, they are enduring legacies that inspire generations, which placed our city and our people on the map of greatness.”

He further said that, “Your life has not only been defined by business excellence and philanthropy, but also by your unique sense of style and glamour, which you have proudly used as a tool to showcase and celebrate the beauty of Benin culture before the world.

“Your image has become a cultural statement, reinforcing pride in our heritage while inspiring generations.”

Meanwhile, he (Onaiwu) went down memory lane, as he remembered a remarkable event, “I recall with gratitude the memorable thanksgiving service my wife and I held in honor of you The Esama of Benin Kingdom and late Elder (Dr) Efionayi Iyayi in 2013 at Central Baptist Church, Ring Road, Benin City, to celebrate your outstanding contributions to the upliftment of the Benin people. That moment reflected the love, respect, and admiration you continue to command across communities, both at home and abroad.

“Today, I join countless voices to thank you both for your vision, your leadership, and your service to humanity. May this new year bring you joy, health, and renewed strength to continue your remarkable journeys.

“Happy Birthday, Papa”