Wan-Bissaka accepts DR Congo invite after England snub

Wan-Bissaka

By Emmanuel Okogba

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has officially pledged his international future to the Democratic Republic of Congo after years of speculation, earning his first senior call-up to the Leopards.

The 27-year-old defender, who joined West Ham United this summer following his exit from Manchester United, had previously represented England at U20 and U21 levels and was once called up to the senior squad in 2019. However, he never made a competitive appearance for the Three Lions, leaving the door open for a switch.

DR Congo head coach Sébastien Desabre confirmed Wan-Bissaka’s inclusion in the squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against South Sudan and Senegal. His arrival further bolsters a backline that already includes experienced names like Chancel Mbemba, Arthur Masuaku, and Axel Tuanzebe.

The decision comes at a pivotal moment for the Leopards, who are aiming to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a strong run to the semi-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.