UNICAL gets Faculty of Communication, Media Studies

The Senate of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) has approved a new Faculty of Communication and Media Studies.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mass Communication, as a department was already in existence in the institution while six others – Journalism, Broadcasting, advertising, strategic communication, Development Communication and Public Relations -were added

Speaking on the development on Tuesday in Calabar, Dr. Lawrence Ekwok, Head of the Department (HOD) of Mass Communication, attributed the success to the Vice Chancellor’s purposeful leadership and the senate’s support.

He said while they were grateful to Prof. Florence Obi for her leadership, the faculty would set new standards in media education, research, and professional practice.

“With this approval, UniCal joins the ranks of Nigerian universities offering specialised programmes in Communication and Media Studies while reinforcing its status as a center of academic excellence.

“The unbundling is aimed at meeting current demands in university education in line with global development and best practices,” he said.

The agency also recalled that earlier, the National Universities Commission (NUC) had, as part of its reforms, unbundled Mass Communication programme into several separate programmes.

NAN also reports that the new departments in the faculty would be undergoing resource verification on Monday, Sept. 29.

Vanguard News