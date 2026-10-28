Flavio Bolsonaro on way to Ecuador from Argentina after fleeing Brazil

(FILES) Brazil’s right-wing senator and presidential candidate for the Liberal Party (PL) Flavio Bolsonaro reacts after knowing the first results in the presidential runoff election, in Brasilia, on October 25, 2026. Brazil’s Supreme Court on October 27, 2026, ordered police to investigate alleged foreign funding of defeated right-wing senator Flavio Bolsonaro’s election campaign, and other interference from abroad such as social media “manipulation.” (Photo by Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP)

Defeated right-wing presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro was on his way to Ecuador after fleeing Brazil, Argentina’s government said on Wednesday.

Bolsonaro, who lost Brazil’s runoff election to Lula on Sunday, entered Argentina on Tuesday night before boarding a flight to Ecuador, the country’s National Directorate of Migration said on X.

The 45-year-old entered Argentina “with valid travel documents and no legal impediment,” it added, despite a court order banning his exit.

Bolsonaro, his wife and two daughters boarded “a private flight operated by the company Baires Fly S.A. bound for the city of Guayaquil, Ecuador,” the government agency said.

According to data from the Flightradar24 website, the flight took off just after midnight (0300 GMT) on Wednesday from the Argentine town of Puerto Iguazu in the country’s northeast.

Baires Fly did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment.

US media citing anonymous sources had earlier reported that Bolsonaro had arrived in the United States on Tuesday.

The US State Department said it would issue visas to Bolsonaro and his family but did not confirm their travel plans.

Brazil’s Supreme Court banned Bolsonaro from leaving the country and ordered him to hand over his passports.

He is under investigation for alleged corruption and money laundering, and with his election loss is also set to lose parliamentary immunity.

Bolsonaro has not acknowledged his electoral defeat, citing the decision to extend polling hours over transport difficulties that prevented some citizens from voting.

AFP