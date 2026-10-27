Russia pushes stronger media ties with Africa, proposes awards for cross-continental reporting

By Nkiruka Nnorom

Russia has proposed stronger media ties with Africa, including the establishment of a journalism award to promote cross-continental reporting.

Director of the Department of State Policy in the Field of Mass Media, Ministry of Telecom and Mass Communications, Larina Ekaterina, made the proposal at the Russia-Africa media forum in Moscow and invited the continent to join the alliance for global fact-checking initiative to combat disinformation.

Ekaterina said the award would recognise African journalists who report on issues connected with Russia, as well as Russian journalists who actively cover issues relating to African countries.

She said the award would help strengthen direct relationships between African and Russian media organisations and encourage journalist exchanges and training.

“There is an excellent non-material way to strengthen cooperation and motivate participants through competitions.

“We propose that our hosts today, together with all of you, consider establishing a journalism award for media professionals who cover issues relating to Russia and Africa,” she said.

On combating disinformation, Ekaterina said fact-checking was another major area of cooperation.

“Another major area in which we have work to do and experience to share is fact-checking and combating disinformation,” she said.

She also disclosed that three weeks ago in Moscow, the Alliance for the Protection of Children in Aggressive Environments was established.

According to her, the Central African Republic was among the countries that signed the agreement, while Tanzania expressed support, with several non-governmental organisations from Africa and Asia also joining.

“I hope that this area will also become one of the important topics and focal points of our cooperation,” she said.

Sergey Kuzovnikov, Director of Strategy, Russian News Agency, TASS, said the importance of the Russia-Africa media forum lies in giving Africa its own voice, allowing African countries to tell their own stories through direct sources rather than second-hand interpretations.

He noted that direct engagement would help Russia and Africa learn about each other’s countries through media cooperation and exchanges.

“Most importantly, I believe the significance of this forum lies in the fact that it allows us to speak directly rather than speaking on behalf of others. It allows Africa to tell its own story,” Kuzovnikov said.

“In my view, this is one of the most important aspects of the media forum because it provides direct access between you and our audience, as well as access in the opposite direction,” he said.

Kuzovnikov said TASS, which has maintained presence in Africa since Soviet times and currently has six foreign bureaus in countries including Egypt, Tunisia, Kenya and South Africa, plans to increase its representatives across the continent.

He said during the Soviet era, TASS had presence in practically every African country, adding that information about Africa must now reach Russian audiences through direct sources.

“Information about Africa must reach our audiences through direct sources rather than through second-hand accounts or other people’s interpretations. By communicating directly and getting to know one another, we can avoid many mistakes and distortions,” he said.

He said over 300 African media organisations currently provide news feeds in Arabic and French to TASS, enabling direct flow of information, while also accessing information about developments in Russia and the world.

On learning through exchanges, Kuzovnikov cited the TASS international press tour known as “TASS Africa”, saying journalists from 10 African countries participated in the tour organised in November last year.

“As you have rightly observed, exchanging media content helps people gain a more personal understanding of other countries. There is a significant difference between hearing someone talk about a place and seeing it with your own eyes,” he said.

He said such opportunities were particularly valuable for people studying Russian language and said that TASS is working to organise more similar programmes.

“I believe that we can continue this work in the future, enabling you to learn more about Russia and our country’s current situation,” he said.

Kuzovnikov said with 122 years of history, TASS is ready to share its knowledge through educational programmes covering artificial intelligence, fact-checking and data management.

The Managing Director and CEO, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Ali Muhammad Ali, commended the evolving collaboration between Russia and African media, stressing that the trend would strengthen the integrity of news delivery, especially amid the rise of fake news and Artificial Intelligence.

He noted that direct media exchanges would eliminate the practice of relying on third parties for news reports, while also improving the accuracy and authenticity of reports.

“In the past, we in Africa relied on global media hegemons to get stories about Russia. But that is now eliminated. We are dealing directly with the gatekeepers and hunters of news,” he said.

He noted that while questions remained about propaganda and authenticity, Nigerian media are scaling skills, vigilance and gatekeeping, adding that though digital media offers alternative feeds, it has weakened traditional gatekeeping with the spread of unverified news.