Nigerian extradited from Benin to US over alleged $100m tax fraud

A 43-year-old Nigerian, Akinade Adedeji Raheem, has been extradited from Benin to the United States to face federal charges over an alleged scheme involving more than $100 million in fraudulent tax refund claims using stolen identities.

Raheem was arraigned in a US federal court following his extradition and ordered detained in the custody of the US Marshals Service pending further proceedings, according to the US Department of Justice.

Prosecutors alleged that Raheem and his co-conspirators filed more than 300 fraudulent tax returns between 2018 and 2023, seeking over $100 million in refunds from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

US Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said the alleged operation involved hundreds of stolen identities and significant financial losses.

“Raheem and his co-conspirators allegedly obtained hundreds of stolen identities, filed fraudulent tax returns using that information, and laundered the proceeds through prepaid debit cards and purchases of used cars that were shipped to Nigeria and other locations,” Hertzberg said.

“The scope of the alleged fraud is staggering. Thanks to the dedication of the prosecution team and our law enforcement partners around the world, Raheem has been extradited to the United States,” he added.

The indictment also named Abayomi Quadri Eletu, a resident of the United Kingdom and Nigeria, as an alleged co-conspirator. Eletu was indicted separately and arrested in the UK, where extradition proceedings are pending.

According to court documents, the suspects allegedly obtained the personal information of American taxpayers and tax professionals, including names, addresses and Social Security numbers, to facilitate fraudulent claims.

Investigators said the alleged scheme involved creating online IRS accounts to access private taxpayer information, filing false returns and directing refunds to prepaid debit cards linked to addresses controlled by the suspects.

Prosecutors further alleged that Raheem, Eletu and others laundered some of the proceeds by purchasing money orders in amounts intended to avoid reporting requirements.

The money was allegedly used to acquire used cars through auction platforms, some of which were shipped to Nigeria, as well as designer clothing and other items.

Special Agent in Charge Christopher J. Altemus Jr. of the IRS Criminal Investigation Texas Field Office said the alleged scheme affected hundreds of taxpayers.

“Raheem is an alleged co-conspirator in a nationwide identity theft scheme that victimised hundreds of taxpayers. The fraud also stole from the US Treasury, impacting programmes serving us all,” Altemus said.

He added that authorities were working internationally to bring suspects in financial crimes to justice.

“We are pursuing financial criminals to take back the stolen money and their freedom,” he said.

Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration Special Agent-in-Charge Anthony Colello said the case demonstrated the commitment of investigators and prosecutors to tackling fraud.

“The investigative efforts of the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) and its partners, along with the prosecutorial work of the US Attorney’s Office, demonstrate the commitment to pursuing, capturing, and prosecuting those who try to defraud the American people,” Colello said.

According to the Justice Department, US federal agents sought to arrest Raheem at his residence in April 2026 but were unable to locate him. Investigators later discovered that he had booked a flight from Mexico City to Benin.

Raheem arrived in Benin on April 15, 2026, and was arrested by local authorities pursuant to an INTERPOL Red Notice. Beninese authorities subsequently extradited him to the United States.

The Justice Department described the extradition as only the second transfer of a suspect from Benin to the US in history.

A federal grand jury in the Northern District of Georgia indicted Raheem on February 24, 2026, on charges including conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, 14 counts of access device fraud and 14 counts of aggravated identity theft.

If convicted, he faces maximum prison terms of 20 years for conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, 20 years for conspiracy to commit money laundering and 10 years for access device fraud. The aggravated identity theft charges carry a mandatory two-year sentence, according to the Justice Department.

The case is being investigated by the IRS Criminal Investigation unit and TIGTA, with assistance from international law enforcement agencies and authorities in Benin and the United Kingdom.

Assistant US Attorney Brian Pearce, alongside Senior Litigation Counsel Michael C. Boteler and Trial Attorney Michael Jones, is prosecuting the case.

The Justice Department emphasised that the indictment contains allegations and that Raheem and other defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.