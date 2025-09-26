Trade Fair demolition: Lagos defends action

The Lagos State Government has re-affirmed its mandate to enforce physical planning laws within its jurisdiction, including the Trade Fair Complex in Ojo Local Government Area of the State.

Recall that enforcement team of the State government had on Thursday, moved in cranes to level some buildings over alleged illegal developments which has thrown many traders into lamentations as they counted their losses.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, who made the remark on Friday, said that the State’s position was backed by the Supreme Court judgment of 2003 and the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law 2019 as amended, which empowers the State to regulate and enforce Physical Planning Laws.

The Commissioner stated that the location of the Trade Fair Complex on Federal Government land did not exempt developers from obtaining necessary planning permits from the Lagos State Government or adhering to the State physical planning laws.

According to Olumide, “We have acted decisively to halt further development of unapproved and unsafe buildings in the Complex as a livable, organised, orderly and sustainable built environment is crucial to achieving our T.H.E.M.E.S+ Agenda.”

He therefore, reiterated that the Trade Fair Complex had a history of non-compliance with building regulations and had refused to cooperate with the efforts to bring it into voluntary compliance despite several warnings, including the request in November 2023 for building constructions within the area to be regularised with the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

“This enforcement exercise is part of the State Government’s regular efforts to promote safety, livability, and well-being across the State, and not just within the Trade Fair Complex,” he reaffirmed.