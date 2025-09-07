Tension as truck drivers association challenges NUPENG’s strike threat

With just two days to the proposed nationwide strike by the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), a new voice has entered the fray, offering a firm counter-narrative.

The Direct Trucking Company Drivers Association (DTCDA) has issued a strongly worded statement asserting the constitutional rights of drivers and rejecting any form of coercion in union membership.

Following its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on Saturday in Abuja, the DTCDA broke its silence, distancing itself from the industrial action and affirming its commitment to national service and constitutional values.

In a press statement issued on Saturday in Abuja following a meeting of its National Executive Council, the DTCDA emphasised that it had no affiliation with NUPENG and would not participate in the strike set to begin on Monday, September 8, 2025.

“We are not a union, and we are not joining issues with NUPENG,” said Mr. Enoch Kanawa, National President of the DTCDA in the statement.

“However, we deem it necessary to set the record straight, as stakeholders in Nigeria’s transport industry, and to prevent the public from being misled.”

The association took a firm stance in defence of drivers’ freedom of association, cautioning against any group or union attempting to coerce drivers into membership.