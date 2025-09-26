Taye Currency trends on X as Ladoja becomes 44th Olubadan

Fuji music star, Taye Currency, stole the spotlight on Friday as Ibadan celebrated the coronation of former Oyo State Governor, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The musician who served as the official entertainer at the historic event, delivered a powerful performance that serenaded dignitaries at Mapo Hall.

With President Bola Tinubu, state governors, former governors, and top traditional rulers in attendance, the coronation was marked by pomp and cultural splendour.

Yet, Taye Currency’s Fuji rendition stood out as his performance online conversations that pushed him into the top trends on X (formerly Twitter).

Taye Currency, born Taiwo Akande Adebisi, is one of the respected Fuji musicians and a cultural icon of Ibadan.

He began his music journey at the young age of 17, co-founding the “Currency Band” alongside his late twin brother and manager, Rahmon Akilapa.

Rising from a musically inclined family, he developed a distinct Fuji style that combines traditional rhythms with contemporary influences, appealing across generations.

He credits his growth in the industry to his hard work, resilience, and the mentorship of Fuji heavyweight, Alhaji Wasiu Alabi Pasuma.

His breakout came in 2008 with the release of his debut album, Millennium, which firmly established him as a force in the Fuji music scene. Over the years, his songs have amassed significant streams and downloads across digital platforms, solidifying his status as a household name.

Vanguard News