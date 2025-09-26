‘Role of kings not only to wear beads, acquire women’ – Ladoja says as he is crowned 44th Olubadan

•Create Ibadan State before May 2027, Olubadan begs Tinubu

•This is a new dawn in Ibadanland

By Adeola Badru & Laolu Elijah

Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, witnessed a new dawn yesterday as the former governor of the state, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, was crowned the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland. Upon being crowned and receiving his staff of office from the state governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, the new Olubadan, declared a new dawn in the city and vowed to serve his people with everything he has.

Oba Ladoja who spoke both in Yoruba and English languages in his acceptance speech, said, “with my ascension to the throne, there shall be a new dawn in Ibadanland. Our role as kings is not just to wear royal beads and acquire women but to serve the people. I will therefore devote my life to serving the people of Ibadanland diligently.

Ibadan is blessed with highly resourceful people, both indigenes and residents in the city, and its forefathers made great decisions in accommodating leading federal establishments and private businesses, which must now give back to the people of Ibadan.

“This staff of office that the governor, our son in whom we are well-pleased, has presented to me is a source of joy to all Ibadan sons and daughters. One year ago, some people thought Ibadan would scatter, but Ibadan has a way of settling its matters and we are here today in unity and oneness.

“I appreciate the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Oyo State Government, and the Coronation Committee for this event. I also appreciate the Olubadan-in-Council; they all supported me. They are the kingmakers and if they did not agree to my nomination, I cannot be here today.

“I am assuring the people of Ibadan that since God spared me till today, I will serve them and I will do it with all my powers.

The new Oba then pleaded with President Tinubu to make the creation of Ibadan State from the current Oyo State a reality before May 2027. He equally declared that his reign would be about urban renewal, as many of the communities in the city, which are fast becoming slums, would be rebuilt.

“Soon, we shall launch a multi-billion Naira Economic Development Programme to revive companies that once thrived here and create jobs for our youths. It is not by power, influence, connection, or money that we are where we are today. I thank God for guiding me from the starting line as Mogaji in 1993 to this point. As Olubadan of Ibadanland, I pledge to promote peace, love, and unity among our diverse people. I shall not do it alone, I have the full backing of the Olubadan-in-Council, our local chiefs, and titleholders,” he added.

Earlier while presenting the staff of office to the new Olubadan, the governor said: “In front of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who is here with us to celebrate the coronation and presentation of staff of office, I, Engineer Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo State of Nigeria, in exercise of the powers conferred upon me by Subsections 1 and 2 of section 20 of the Chiefs Law, Cap 28, Volume 1, laws of Oyo State, Nigeria 2000, and by virtue of all other powers enabling in that behalf, I hereby present the staff of office to Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, Arusa I.”

Governor Makinde congratulated all the sons and daughters of Ibadanland, noting that the era of Oba Ladoja has begun to witness positive developments. According to him, history was made on Friday when the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, landed at the upgraded Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport, Alakia, Ibadan, in the first wide-bodied aircraft to ever land in the facility.

Governor Makinde pointed out that the ascension of the new Olubadan was met with excitement by residents of the city, stating that this was an indication that the people want the Olubadan tradition to be upheld. He said: “I congratulate all sons and daughters of Ibadanland at home and in the Diaspora. The excitement everywhere in this city today shows that we must uphold our tradition. I want to say that all challenges associated with Ibadan traditional institutions are now over and behind us.

“What this means is that the tradition, the succession and process are now sacrosanct. We know everything about that succession. Today, history was literally made. The president landed at the Ibadan Airport with the first wide-bodied aircraft ever to land in Ibadan Airport. This shows that the era of Oba Ladoja has begun to witness positive developments. So, I want to congratulate Kabiyesi and to say that his reign shall be peaceful, bring progress and development to Ibadanland.”

“This occasion is a reminder of our rich heritage and the stability of our traditional institution. Kabiyesi Ladoja is a symbol of continuity and progress. The Oyo State Government will stand firmly behind him in promoting peace and development across Ibadanland,” Makinde said. The governor also called on all residents and stakeholders in Ibadan to rally behind the new monarch, adding that unity among the people will fast-track the city’s socio-economic growth.

Goodwill messages

In his speech, President Tinubu also congratulated Oba Ladoja, noting that it was a great honour to witness his coronation as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Tinubu, who described Oba Ladoja’s perseverance, resilience and reliability as impeccable, reminisced on their days in the Nigerian Senate, his travails during his impeachment as governor of Oyo State and his comeback, praying to God to grant the new royal father long life and success on the throne so that he would be celebrated as one of the rare gems to ascend the throne.

In his welcome address, the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Barr. Abdulraheem Bayo Lawal, also congratulated Oba Ladoja, stressing that his ascension to the throne marked the climax of his resilient journey.

Similarly, in their separate goodwill messages, the Chairman, Olubadan Coronation Planning Committee, Chief Bayo Oyero; President-General, Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII)), Barrister Ajeniyi Ajewole and the Agbaoye of Ibadanland, Chief Kola Karim, appreciated Governor Makinde for his support and commitment to tradition, describing the coronation of the 44th Olubadan as a blessing to Ibadanland. The trio prayed that the reign of the new Olubadan would bring more growth, progress and prosperity to Ibadanland and Oyo State.

Roll call

The event had in attendance wife of Oyo State Governor, Engr (Mrs) Tamunomini Makinde; the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke; Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Biodun Oyebanji; Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu; and Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Dr Zacch Adedeji.

Also present were former Governors of Ogun State, Senators Gbenga Daniel and Ibikunle Amosun; former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi; former Governors of Kano State, Engr Rabiu Musa Kwankaso and Ibrahim Shekarau; former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke; former Deputy Governor of Oyo State and PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja and a wife of the former Governor of Oyo State, Chief (Mrs) Mutiat Ladoja.

Oyo State Government functionaries, who attended the event include the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Debo Ogundoyin; Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Iyabo Yerima; Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Olanike Adeyemo among others.

; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi; Head of Service, Mrs Olubunmi Oni, mni; Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Kazim Adeniyi; members of Oyo State House of Assembly, Commissioners, Special Advisers and chairmen of Local Governments from Ibadan.

Notable royal fathers from all parts of the country, including the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, among many others, also graced the event.

Also in attendance were the Forum of Former Governor’s Wives in Nigeria (2003-2007), service commanders and religious leaders, among others.