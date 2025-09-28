Buratai hails coronation of Ladoja as 44th Olubadan

…Calls it blessing to Yoruba nation

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

IBADAN—Former Chief of Army Staff and immediate past Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai (rtd), CFR, has described the coronation of Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja (Arọṣọ I) as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland as a divine blessing to the Yoruba nation.

In a congratulatory message, Buratai said the ascension of the former Oyo State governor to the revered throne was a historic moment that reflected wisdom, resilience, and cultural pride not only for Ibadan but for the entire Yoruba race.

He noted that Oba Ladoja’s illustrious career as a chemical engineer, entrepreneur, statesman, and political leader had prepared him for the sacred responsibility of leading Ibadanland.

“Your Majesty’s coronation marks an unprecedented moment in history, as the first civilian governor in the Southwest to ascend such a revered traditional stool. Your reign brings enduring peace, unity, and prosperity not only to Ibadanland but to the Yoruba nation and Nigeria at large,” Buratai stated.

The retired General, who holds the traditional titles of Aare Akinrogun of Ibadanland, Betara of Biu, and Garkuwan Keffi, also highlighted a symbolic coincidence in Oba Ladoja’s ascension, noting that the monarch, born in 1944, has now become the 44th Olubadan.

“This rare symbolism reflects destiny, wisdom, and royal grace,” he said, while praying that Oba Ladoja’s reign be blessed with good health, peace, and divine guidance.

Buratai added that the monarch’s wealth of experience and simplicity would inspire Ibadan to greater heights of development, cultural pride, and harmony.

The coronation ceremony, held in Ibadan with pomp and pageantry, attracted dignitaries, traditional rulers, political leaders, and well-wishers from across Nigeria and beyond.

Oba Ladoja, remembered for his people-oriented governance during his tenure as Oyo State governor between 2003 and 2007, now takes his place as custodian of Ibadan’s traditional heritage and a symbol of unity for the Yoruba nation.

As chants of “Kabiyesi o!” rent the air, Buratai prayed: “May the crown endure on your head, may the royal slippers remain on your feet, and may the horsetail never depart from your hand. Ase!”

With his enthronement, Ibadan indigenes and the Yoruba nation at large now look forward to a reign of peace, prosperity, and cultural renaissance under the leadership of Oba Ladoja.