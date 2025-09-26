Tinubu hails Ladoja as 44th Olubadan, recalls Ibadan’s role in ‘Emi l’okan’ victory

President Bola Tinubu has appreciated the people of Ibadan for their support of his presidential bid during his visit to Oyo State ahead of the 2023 election.

Ahead of the election, Tinubu popularised ‘Emi l’okan’, a Yoruba phrase meaning ‘it is my turn’, in June 2022, when he addressed members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Speaking in Ibadan at the coronation of Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja as the 44th monarch of the ancient city on Friday, President Tinubu thanked the people of Ibadan for their support when he came to seek it.

He said, “I greet the people of Ibadan, congratulations on the coronation of your new king. We’ll continue to experience joy. This God-given happiness will not become a source of sadness. May your children prosper and never shall sadness follow them. Thank you for taking care of me. I once came to Oke Mopo to seek your support to tell you ‘Emi lo’kan’, (it’s my turn), and now we are there. Thank you very much.”

President Tinubu also congratulated Oba Ladoja on his ascension to the throne of Olubadan.

He said, “It’s a great honour for me to be here as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to witness your coronation, history. All the things that you’ve started, the deliberations, expectations and history that we share together for this country. It is a great honour, a moment of history that you ascend the throne of your forebearers.

“It is my prayer that you will live long and be celebrated as one of the rare gems of history to ascend the throne of your forefathers. It is my honour, joy, and pleasure to wish you this day and many more days ahead. Many more years of joy, prosperity and relevance in the institution of democracy and history of Obaship in Nigeria.

The President also appreciated former governors, who attended the coronation of the new Olubadan.

“I take this opportunity to salute former governors like Donald Duke, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Mallam Shekarau and my friend Rabiu Kwankwaso.”

In his speech, Oyo State Governor Engineer Seyi Makinde stated that the emergence of Ladoja as the 44th traditional leader of the ancient city is a source of pride to the people of Ibadan.

“It is a great honour to join in celebrating the coronation and presentation of the Staff of Office to His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adewolu Ladoja, as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland. The joy and excitement that fill Ibadan today remind us of the importance of upholding our cherished traditions, Makinde said.

“The succession process to the throne of Olubadan is now well established and free from contestation, and this is a source of pride for us all. I rejoice with the Olubadan, the Ibadan Council of Chiefs, and the entire people of Ibadanland.

“It is my prayer that the reign of Oba Adewolu Ladoja will usher in lasting peace, unity, and greater progress for Ibadanland and for Oyo State as a whole.”

