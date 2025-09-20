Spiro Nigeria sets pace for electric mobility, hosts media connect

By Theodore Opara

Spiro, Africa’s Largest electric mobility solutions, hosted its highly anticipated Media Connect event at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event brought together over 30 journalists, media professionals, and industry stakeholders to explore the future of transportation in Nigeria and the role electric mobility will play in shaping it.

The gathering served as a strategic platform for Spiro Nigeria to showcase its innovative electric bikes and reaffirm its commitment to building a cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable mobility ecosystem.

Driving Change, One Ride at a Time

Director of Spiro West Africa, Rahul Gaur, presented its mission to reduce carbon emissions, improve urban mobility, and empower riders with affordable, eco-friendly transport options.

“We’re thrilled to engage directly with the media and share our journey toward transforming transportation in Nigeria,” said Gaur.

“Electric mobility isn’t just the future—it’s the now. And Nigeria is ready to embrace it.”

Attendees were treated to live demonstrations of Spiro’s electric bike, with hands-on sessions that allowed them to experience the technology firsthand.

The event also featured an interactive Q&A session, where journalists had the opportunity to ask questions about Spiro’s operations, expansion plans, and customer experience.

Expanding Footprint and Community Impact

Spiro Nigeria has already made significant strides in Lagos and is actively expanding into other key cities across the country like Ogun, Abuja, Taraba, Niger, Nasarawa, and Gombe.

There are plans underway to reach additional states, including Oyo, Kaduna, and Ondo.

With a growing network of charging stations, service centres, and rider support systems, the company is positioning itself as a key player in Nigeria’s transition to sustainable transport.

The Media Connect event also served to strengthen relationships with the press and foster greater public awareness about the benefits of electric mobility.

By engaging directly with journalists, Spiro aims to build a community of informed advocates who can help amplify its message and mission.