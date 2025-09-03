Sokoto launches digital land management system, begins C of O recertification

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

The Sokoto State Government has announced a full transition to a digital system for the recertification and issuance of Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) and Rights of Occupancy (R of O), a move aimed at eliminating fraud, curbing counterfeits, and safeguarding land ownership records.

Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Survey, Barrister Nasiru Aliyu Dantsoho, said on Tuesday in Sokoto that the new system—driven by the Sokoto Geographical Information System (SOGIS)—would deliver secure, durable, and verifiable land documents for property owners across the state.

According to him, the technology-backed certificates carry enhanced security features, including embedded property details, the owner’s photograph, and precise geographical coordinates, making them reliable for legal transactions and as collateral for loans.

“The renewal or recertification of certificates is designed for individuals with old documents as well as new property owners seeking authentic certificates. The process is straightforward, transparent, and built to protect property rights for years to come,” Dantsoho explained.

He noted that the acrylic-based design of the digital certificates ensures durability, resisting water damage, theft, or physical wear without compromising the data.

The commissioner described the reform as a deliberate shift from analogue to digital systems: “We are migrating to a modern, technology-driven format that is not only more secure but also improves efficiency in land management. It also allows property owners to enjoy discounts on ground rent payments.”

The recertification exercise will cover private residences, commercial properties, banks, petrol stations, hotels, and farmlands. Holders of old certificates and letters of grant are eligible to obtain new digital certificates upon payment of prescribed fees.

Under the new framework: Residential property owners will pay ₦200,000. Holders of certificates for commercial areas will pay ₦400,000. Petrol stations: Category A (₦1,000,000), Category B (₦750,000), Category C (₦500,000). Hotels: Category A (₦1,000,000), Category B (₦750,000), Category C (₦500,000). Commercial farms: Large-scale (₦250,000), Medium-scale (₦80,000).

An annual ground rent has also been fixed for property holders within Sokoto metropolis and surrounding areas.

Dantsoho announced a compliance window from August 11 to December 31, 2025, during which property owners who obtain new certificates will not be liable for backlog payments of accrued ground rents. Instead, their records will begin afresh under the digital land management system.

The Sokoto digital recertification project, spearheaded by Dr. Almustapha Bello, Lead Consultant, underscores the state government’s commitment to using innovation to modernize land administration.

The initiative is expected to enhance transparency, boost investor confidence, improve revenue generation, and safeguard land assets for future generations.