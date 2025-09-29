Senator Dafinone hails Akpoguma on SAN elevation

By Paul Olayemi

Senator Ede Dafinone, representing Delta Central Senatorial District, has congratulated Sir Victor Akpoguma on his conferment with the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Senator Dafinone described the recognition as a fitting acknowledgment of Akpoguma’s distinguished career in the legal profession spanning more than three decades.

He noted that since the establishment of his law firm, V.E. Akpoguma & Co., in 1999, Akpoguma has consistently demonstrated brilliance, integrity, and dedication in diverse areas of legal practice, while making significant contributions to the advancement of justice in Nigeria.

Dafinone further highlighted the pride Akpoguma’s elevation brings to the Urhobo Nation, particularly his hometown of Agbarho in Ughelli North Local Government Area, as well as Delta State at large.

“This honour is not only a personal achievement but also a collective source of pride for the Urhobo Nation and Delta Central. It is a milestone that will inspire many others to pursue excellence in their chosen careers,” the Senator stated.

He prayed for continued wisdom, good health, and success for the new Senior Advocate as he takes on greater responsibilities in service to humanity and the nation.