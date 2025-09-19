Benjamin Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has revealed that the release of funds for the South East Development Commission (SEDC) has been delayed but will happen soon.

Kalu made this known when he appeared as a guest on a Channels Television programme, Political Paradigm.

Speaking on the progress made so far regarding the SEDC, Kalu said: “Where we are is implementation, release of funds, which is a general problem.

“The fund is going to come when others are coming, and in a few days, a few weeks, the agency will have funds to begin to activate the dreams of the region.”

Kalu said the commission was conceived to address the “Reconstruction, Reintegration and Reconciliation” promised to the region after the civil war, but never implemented.

“You know, South East passed through civil war. Even though the history books are no longer talking much about it, which is not right because we have to learn from history for it not to repeat itself,” he stated.

He said failure to implement the three Rs deepened bitterness in the region for decades, making the SEDC an essential tool for healing.

Kalu said the National Assembly passed the bill with bipartisan support, while the president assented to it because of his love for the South East.

The Deputy Speaker added that the SEDC would support agriculture, power, infrastructure, technology, and commerce in the region, while also addressing insecurity through economic empowerment.

Kalu also noted that the president had approved the South East Investment Company (SEIC) to attract diaspora and private equity contributions for regional rebuilding.

Vanguard News