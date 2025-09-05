Russia rules out talks on foreign troops in Ukraine

By Favour Ulebor with Agency report

Russia has ruled out any talks that consider the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine.

Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday that Moscow would not discuss the idea of an international post-conflict security force in any format.

She warned European leaders working on plans for a multinational force to take note of Moscow’s position.

She said: “Russia is not going to discuss the fundamentally unacceptable and security-undermining foreign intervention in Ukraine in any form, in any format.

“The next time they aim to discuss this topic, they should have a pointer in the form of Russia’s position. Judging by Ukraine’s losses, the European Commission has simply outdone itself,” Zakharova said at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

Her remarks came after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the Financial Times that the European Union had “pretty precise plans” for deploying a multinational force to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders are expected to meet in Paris on Thursday to discuss post-conflict security guarantees.

French President Emmanuel Macron, said the details had been worked out but remained extremely confidential.

“We are ready, we the Europeans, to offer the security guarantees to Ukraine and Ukrainians the day that a peace [accord] is signed,” Macron stated.

The United States President, Donald Trump, who has pledged to bring the conflict to a quick end, is scheduled to speak with Zelenskyy on Thursday and later with President Vladimir Putin.

Russia insists any peace deal must include the four regions it annexed since 2022, while Kyiv has ruled out giving up any land.