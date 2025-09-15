Rivers: 70 CSOs ask NASS to summon Ibas to give account

Ibok-Ete Ibas

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA- A coalition of 70 Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, on Monday, urged the National Assembly to summon the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas (retd), to give an account of his stewardship in Rivers State for the past six months.

The groups, under the auspices of the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, said the call had become necessary, considering that the mandate handed to Ibas after the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara by President Bola Tinubu would expire by Thursday.

“This is very important, especially when you consider the fact that funds belonging to Rivers State which were initially seized by the Federal Government, was released to the Sole Administrator after he was appointed. There is need for accountability,” the CSOs insisted.

More so, the Situation Room, in a statement it issued to commemorate the 2025 International Day of Democracy, said it was worried that the nation is still grappling with systemic corruption.

“Today is not just a day of reflection on the state of democracy in Nigeria but on the state of the nation and provides an opportunity to identify areas where improvements are needed.

“Nigeria is at a crucial juncture in its democratic journey, having marked 26 years of democratic rule this year, since the return to civil rule in 1999.

“In July 2025, the Situation Room released a report on the ‘Current State of Democracy in Nigeria’ where it noted that as at 2025, democracy in Nigeria still remains fragile, marked by institutional weaknesses, electoral distrust, and public disillusionment.

“Although some progress has been made, three fundamental principles that form the bedrock of democracy – cultural values, political leadership and the electoral process – are being confronted by systemic corruption, growing disillusionment and erosion of cultural values.

“In addition, over the couple of months, we have seen systematic attempts to decimate political opposition and render our electoral process to be a choiceless ballot for the voters.

“These tactics include state-sponsored infiltration and destruction of other political parties, harassment of journalists and punitive targeting of civil society organisations to make it difficult for them to freely operate and determination to undermine the independence and autonomy of the election management body.

“The current State of the Economy presents some paradox – while the Government lauds itself for bold reforms including the removal of fuel subsidies, which freed up funds for State allocations, infrastructure development, and fiscal restructuring, challenges persist.

“The country continues to struggle with inflation, a weakened currency, rising debt, and widespread poverty, posing serious threats to economic stability.

“The failure of our democracy to deliver dividends to citizens, the failing public service delivery, lack of social amenities in standard healthcare and education, expanding impunity as well as indiscipline in public finance management and accountability emphasises the strong link between democracy and poverty.

“The 2023 general elections, despite technological upgrades like the BVAS, were marred by logistical failures, voter suppression, lack of transparency in the election results transmission and judicial controversies.

“Concerns over judicial independence, suppression of dissent, and weakened democratic institutions remain prevalent.

“Situation Room continues to condemn the breach of the 1999 Constitution and the events that led to the declaration of the State of the Emergency in Rivers State.

“This is not good for our democracy; it shows Executive overreach and a troubling erosion of democratic norms despite calls from well-meaning Nigerians to stop the State of Emergency, ” the statement, which was jointly signed by the Convener of the CSOs, Yunusa Z. Ya’u, and two Co-Conveners, Franklin Oloniju and Mimidoo Achakpa, further read.