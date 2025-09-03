Reps pledges support for stronger Local Government legislative capacity

By Gift ChapiOdekina ,Abuja

The House of Representatives has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the capacity of Local Government Councils to enact effective bye-laws that drive grassroots development.

Chairman of the House Committee on Delegated Legislation, Rep. Richard Bamisile, gave the assurance on Wednesday at the opening of a national retreat in Abuja.

The retreat, themed “Enhancing Legislative Capacity of Local Government Councils and the Review of the Vertical Revenue Allocation Formula,” was organised in collaboration with the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) and Bagama & Networks Ltd.

Rep. Bamisile said the retreat was designed to enhance the bye-law-making process at the local government level, stressing that legislation at the grassroots must reflect the realities and aspirations of the people.

“To succeed in legislating effectively at the grassroots level, we must work together in unison, leveraging our collective strengths and resources,” he said.

According to him, the sessions will focus on strategies to empower local governments to create impactful bye-laws tailored to the unique needs of their communities. This, he added, is essential for promoting accountability, strengthening local governance, and improving the quality of life for citizens.

Rep. Bamisile further noted that the workshop would also draw from ALGON’s experience in reviewing the Vertical Revenue Allocation Formula of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), saying such inputs would shape parliamentary efforts to ensure resources are allocated fairly and effectively.

He urged participants to actively engage in discussions, adding:

“The strength of our democracy lies not only in our institutions but in our ability to listen, collaborate, and act in the best interest of our communities.”

In his remarks, President of ALGON, Mr. Bello Lawal, described the workshop as a unique opportunity to give Local Governments—being the tier closest to the people—a stronger and more direct voice in Nigeria’s fiscal architecture.

Lawal pledged that ALGON would not relent until Local Governments are adequately empowered with the resources needed to meet citizens’ expectations in line with constitutional provisions.

“I am convinced that the outcomes of this retreat will strengthen intergovernmental relations, deepen legislative harmony, and expand the fiscal space for grassroots governance. Together, we shall move closer to the Nigeria of our dreams, where every community enjoys basic services and every child has access to quality education, healthcare, and food security,” he said.

He described the retreat as more than a learning exercise, but a renewal of commitment to grassroots service, urging participants to bring bold ideas and a strong sense of responsibility to the deliberations.