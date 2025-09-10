Petroleum workers commend Dangote over respect for workers’ rights

The Petroleum Workers Advancement Initiative (PEWAI), a coalition advocating the welfare of oil and gas workers, has commended Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, and the management of Dangote Refinery for upholding workers’ rights and safeguarding Nigeria’s economy following the suspension of a planned strike by the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

In a statement on Wednesday signed by its president, Comrade Ebikeme Okorotie, PEWAI described the resolution reached on September 8 as a decisive step toward strengthening industrial harmony in the nation’s critical oil and gas sector.

The breakthrough came after Dangote Refinery, NUPENG, and other key stakeholders signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that effectively averted the strike scheduled to begin on September 8, 2025.

The MoU was signed by Sayyu Dantata, managing director of the Dangote Group; Ogbugo Ukoha, executive director of distribution systems, storage, and retailing infrastructure at the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA); Benson Upah, acting general secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC); and Nuhu Toro, general secretary of the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The agreement allows workers at Dangote Refinery and its petrochemical operations to unionise freely and guarantees that no employee will be victimised for exercising this right. The unionisation process is expected to begin immediately and conclude within two weeks, from September 9 to 22, 2025.

PEWAI hailed the development as a landmark in Nigeria’s labour relations. “Dangote’s management has shown that it is possible to respect workers’ rights while simultaneously promoting economic growth,” Okorotie said. “By engaging in dialogue, negotiating in good faith, and ensuring that no worker will be victimised, the Dangote Group has set a benchmark for industrial relations in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.”

The coalition noted the national importance of the refinery, warning that disruptions in its operations could have dire consequences on fuel supply, employment, and economic stability. “The refinery represents billions of naira in investment, thousands of jobs, and critical infrastructure. Any action that threatens its operations is an action that threatens all Nigerians,” Okorotie added.

While acknowledging workers’ right to organise, PEWAI urged unions, particularly NUPENG, to exercise prudence when pursuing industrial action. “While we acknowledge the right of workers to unionise, this must be balanced with the wider responsibility to the nation,” the statement said.

The group also called on other players in the petroleum sector to emulate Dangote’s example by combining respect for workers’ rights with responsible economic stewardship. According to PEWAI, fostering industrial harmony is not only a legal and ethical obligation but also a catalyst for sustained growth and development.

Commending the NLC, TUC, and regulatory authorities for their roles in brokering the agreement, PEWAI said their intervention was “critical to averting potential disruption and maintaining confidence in the petroleum sector.”

“Industrial disputes are inevitable in any dynamic economy, but the way they are resolved defines the health of the nation’s labour relations and economic trajectory,” the group noted. “Dangote’s leadership, combined with the willingness of the union to engage in dialogue, has prevented a crisis and ensured that progress continues.”

Reiterating its call for responsible unionism, PEWAI warned that while workers’ rights must be upheld, they should not be pursued at the expense of citizens’ welfare or national stability. “Dangote has shown that business leadership and national interest can coexist. We expect all stakeholders to maintain this path and for unions to exercise their rights with wisdom and patriotism,” Okorotie concluded.

Vanguard News